Traffic Management Market by Component (Software, Hardware, and Services) and by System (Predictive Traffic Modeling System, Urban Traffic Management and Control, Adaptive Traffic Control System, Incident Detection and Location System, Journey Time Measurement System, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020“2029

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Traffic Management Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Traffic Management market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The report analyzes and forecasts the traffic management market on a global and regional level. The study offers past data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The assessment of traffic management market dynamics gives a brief insight into the drivers and restraints for the traffic management market along with the impact they have on the demand over the years to come. Additionally, the report also includes the study of opportunities available in the traffic management market on a global level.

The report gives a transparent view of the traffic management market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of leading vendors of the traffic management market. To understand the competitive landscape in the traffic management market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the traffic management market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a crucial view of traffic management by segmenting the market based on component, system, and region. All the segments of the traffic management market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Software, hardware, and services form the component segment of the global traffic management market. The system segment is divided into predictive traffic modeling system, urban traffic management, and control, adaptive traffic control system, incident detection and location system, journey time measurement system, and others. The regional segment comprises the current and forecast demand for the Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe with further division into the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.

Some noticeable players of the global traffic management market include IBM Corporation, LG CNS, Siemens AG, Cisco Systems, Inc., Indra Sistemas, S.A., Swarco Holding, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Accenture, and Cubic Corporation, among others.

This report segments the global traffic management market into:

Global Traffic Management Market: Component Analysis

Software

Smart Surveillance

Smart Signaling

Traffic Analytics

Route Guidance and Optimization

Hardware

Sensors

Surveillance Cameras

Display Boards

Others

Services

Consulting and Training

Support and Maintenance

Deployment and Integration

Global Traffic Management Market: System Analysis

Predictive Traffic Modeling System

Urban Traffic Management and Control

Adaptive Traffic Control System

Incident Detection and Location System

Journey Time Measurement System

Others

Global Traffic Management Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

