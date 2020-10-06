Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Digital Banking market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Digital Banking Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Digital Banking market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Digital Banking Market by Banking Type (Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking), by Solution (Payments, Processing Services, Customer and Channel Management, and Risk Management), by Organization Size (Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large-Sized Enterprises), by Technology (BaaS, BaaP, Cloud-Based, White Label Banking, and Chatbots), and by Payment Vertical (Banking Cards, Unstructured Supplementary Service Data, Uniform Payment Interface, Mobile Wallets, Point of Sale, Mobile Banking, Internet Banking, and Micro ATMs)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020“2029

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the digital banking market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the digital banking market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the digital banking market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the digital banking market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis. Moreover, the study covers price trend analysis, the product portfolio of various companies according to regions.

The study provides a decisive view of the digital banking market by segmenting it based on banking type, solution, technology, organization size, payment vertical, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segmentation includes the historical and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some major players of the global digital banking market are ACI Worldwide, Ally Financial Inc., Backbase, Capital Banking Solution, CR2, Digiliti Money, Inc., Fiserv, Inc., Infosys Ltd., Innofis, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Kony, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle, Tata Consultancy Services, Technisys, Temenos Headquarters SA, TRG Mobilearth Inc., and Urban FT.

This report segments the global digital banking market into:

Global Digital Banking Market: Banking Type Analysis

Retail Banking

Corporate Banking

Investment Banking

Global Digital Banking Market: Solution Analysis

Payments

Processing Services

Customer and Channel Management

Risk Management

Global Digital Banking Market: Organization Size Analysis

Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large-Sized Enterprises

Global Digital Banking Market: Technology Analysis

BaaS (Banking as a Service)

BaaP (Banking as a Platform)

Cloud-Based

White Label Banking

Chatbots

Global Digital Banking Market: Payment Vertical Analysis

Banking Cards

Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD)

Uniform Payment Interface (UPI)

Mobile Wallets

Point of Sale (POS)

Mobile Banking

Internet Banking

Micro ATMs

Global Digital Banking Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

