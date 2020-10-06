Field Device Management Market 2020 Booming Worldwide | FANUC, ABB, Honeywell, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric

The study and estimations of this report also helps to figure out types of consumers, their views about the product, their buying intentions and their ideas for the step up of a product. With the market data of this Field Device Management report, emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market for ABC industry can be identified and analysed. For the clear and better understanding of facts and figures, the data is represented in the form of graphs and charts. With the studies, insights and analysis mentioned in the report, you get comprehensible idea about the marketplace with which you can take business decisions quickly and easily.
Field device management or FDM is a versatile, accessible, and predictable plant instrumentation solution which simplifies the maintenance of the smart instrument. It conforms to industry standards and uses remote communication infrastructure to communicate to the configured devices. The introduction of industry 4.0 has resulted in the growing importance for field device management. The need for the effective operation of production equipment and reduction of frequent field trips is increasingly driving the industries to employ such systems and improve overall asset effectiveness.
The field device management market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the growing trend of industrial automation and smart factory practices with the revolution industry 4.0. Furthermore, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on reducing operational and maintenance cost, which is propelling the growth of the field device management market. However, a lack of skilled workforce may obstruct the market growth. Nonetheless, cloud computing technologies offer lucrative opportunities for the field device management market during the forecast period.
The “Global Field Device Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of field device management market with detailed market segmentation by components, communication protocol, deployment mode, industry type, and geography. The global field device management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading field device management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
The global field device management market is segmented on the basis of components, communication protocol, deployment mode, and industry type. By components, the market is segmented as hardware and software. Based on communication protocol, the market is segmented as foundation fieldbus & hart, profibus, profinet, ethernet, modbus, and others. On the basis of the deployment mode, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premises. The market on the basis of the industry type is segmented as oil & gas, energy & power, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, automotive, manufacturing.
The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global field device management market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The field device management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.
