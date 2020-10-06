Serverless Architecture Market Trend Shows A Rapid Growth by 2027 – Alibaba Group, CA Technologies, Google, IBM, Joyent, Microsoft 

Every possible effort has been made when research and analysis is performed to prepare this Serverless Architecture market research report. TIP team players are multi-lingual analysts and project managers who are skilled to serve clients on every strategic aspect including product development, key areas of development, application modelling, use of technologies, the acquisition strategies, exploring niche growth opportunities and new markets.

The serverless architecture, also known as FaaS (Function as a Service) or serverless computing, eliminates the need for server software and hardware management by the developer. It is a software design pattern wherein applications are hosted by third-party providers. These applications run on servers, but one does not need to own, maintain and manage those servers. This cloud computing execution model enables users to focus on ideas and application without worrying about the infrastructure.

The global serverless architecture market is segmented on the basis of service type, organization size and industry vertical. Based on service type, the market is segmented as automation and integration, API management, security, monitoring, maintenance & support, training & consulting and others. On the basis of the organisation size, the market is segmented as large enterprises and SMEs. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, IT & telecommunications, manufacturing, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, media & entertainment, government & public sector and others.