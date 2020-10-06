Serverless Architecture Market Trend Shows A Rapid Growth by 2027 – Alibaba Group, CA Technologies, Google, IBM, Joyent, Microsoft 

Every possible effort has been made when research and analysis is performed to prepare this Serverless Architecture market research report. TIP team players are multi-lingual analysts and project managers who are skilled to serve clients on every strategic aspect including product development, key areas of development, application modelling, use of technologies, the acquisition strategies, exploring niche growth opportunities and new markets.
The serverless architecture, also known as FaaS (Function as a Service) or serverless computing, eliminates the need for server software and hardware management by the developer. It is a software design pattern wherein applications are hosted by third-party providers. These applications run on servers, but one does not need to own, maintain and manage those servers. This cloud computing execution model enables users to focus on ideas and application without worrying about the infrastructure.
The global serverless architecture market is segmented on the basis of service type, organization size and industry vertical. Based on service type, the market is segmented as automation and integration, API management, security, monitoring, maintenance & support, training & consulting and others. On the basis of the organisation size, the market is segmented as large enterprises and SMEs. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, IT & telecommunications, manufacturing, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, media & entertainment, government & public sector and others.
The “Global Serverless Architecture Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of serverless architecture market with detailed market segmentation by service type, organization size and industry vertical and geography. The global serverless architecture market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading serverless architecture market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
The serverless architecture market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to advantages such as reduced operational costs and process agility coupled with the emergence of cloud-based technologies. Moreover, the ease of deployment, execution, management and various other benefits are likely to fuel the growth of the serverless architecture market. However, the market is negatively influenced by the architectural and operational complexities, along with security and compliance issues. Nonetheless, the ongoing trend of IIoT coupled with rising adoption of cloud-based applications offers lucrative opportunities for the growth of the serverless architecture market and the key players involved during the forecast period.
Few of the main competitors currently working are –
1.Alibaba Group
2.CA Technologies
3.Google
4.IBM
5.Joyent
6.Microsoft
7.Oracle
8.Rackspace
9.Syncano
10.TIBCO Software
The research provides answers to the following key questions:
1.What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?
2.What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Serverless Architecture market during the forecast period?
3.Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Serverless Architecture market?
4.What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Serverless Architecture market across different regions?
5.What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Serverless Architecture market?
6.What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?
