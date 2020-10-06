Connected Car Devices Market 2020: Key Players Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, Denso Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Magna International Inc

“Connected Car Devices Market” research report provides the detailed analysis of qualitative and quantitative aspects by several industry professionals, crucial estimation leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and business performance. The report gives the clear picture of existing market scenario which includes historical and predictable market size in terms of value, technological development, macro economical and leading factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the topmost key players in the industry. The report also gives a detailed study of the different market segments and regions.

Connected Car Devices Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Continental AG

Delphi Technologies

Denso Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Magna International Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo

Visteon Corporation

ZF Friedrichshafen AG and many more.

Connected Car Devices Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Introduction:

Connected car devices assist in monitoring vehicles and drivers. These devices update owners and fleet managers about the emissions, vehicle performance, vehicle maintenance, on-board diagnostics (OBD), pertaining to fuel economy index, etc. Also, it provides GPS tracking and real-time alerts. Increasing concerns and awareness regarding safety and high demand for advanced system and safety features in vehicles are driving the growth of the connected car devices market..

Market Dynamics:

Growth in road accidents and stringent safety norms by governments and international organizations results is a growing demand for the connected car devices market. However, a lack of infrastructure to support connectivity is the key hindering factor for the growth of the connected car devices market. Rising demand for advanced technologies in vehicles such as navigation services, streaming, remote diagnostics is also fueling the growth of the connected car devices market. Further, supporting government laws for connectivity and telematics in automobiles and increasing penetration of telecommunication services in the automotive industry is expected to boom the growth of the connected car devices market..

Market Segmentation:

The global connected car devices market is segmented on the basis of communication type, product type, vehicle type. On the basis of communication type the market is segmented as vehicle to vehicle, vehicle to infrastructure, vehicle to pedestrian, others. On the basis of product type the market is segmented as driver assistance system, telematics, others. On the basis of vehicle type the market is segmented as passenger cars, commercial vehicles..

