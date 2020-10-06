Liquid Alum Market 2027- Affinity Chemical, C and S Chemical, Chemtrade Logistics, GAC Chemical, GEO, Holland Company

“Liquid Alum Market” research report provides the detailed analysis of qualitative and quantitative aspects by several industry professionals, crucial estimation leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and business performance. The report gives the clear picture of existing market scenario which includes historical and predictable market size in terms of value, technological development, macro economical and leading factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the topmost key players in the industry. The report also gives a detailed study of the different market segments and regions.

Liquid Alum Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Affinity Chemical

C and S Chemical

Chemtrade Logistics

GAC Chemical

GEO

Holland Company

Kemira

Sierra Chemical

Solvay Rhodia

USALCO and many more.

Liquid Alum Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Introduction:

Alum or aluminum sulfate is considered to be one of the most versatile chemicals which are increasingly being used in both the municipal and industrial sector. Alum is extensively used as a liquid concentration, with a solids level of 8.3% as Al2O3 and 50% as hydrate. Liquid alum is formed as clear and light green to light yellow aqueous solution, which acts as a 48% active chief coagulant for treating waste water. .

Market Dynamics:

The liquid alum market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as surging demand of liquid alum across several applications base. Moreover, rising use of liquid alum additive in papermaking provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the liquid alum market. However, it may react upon acidic materials which may hamper its utilization in global market. .

Market Segmentation:

The global liquid alum market is segmented on the basis of product and application. On the basis of product, the liquid alum market is segmented into content iron and free of iron. On the basis of application, the liquid alum market is segmented into pulp and paper, water treatment and others..

