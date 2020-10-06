Orange Peel Extract Market 2020: Key Players Aroma Magic , KCN Life Pvt. Ltd., Konark Herbal and Health care, Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Purenso

“Orange Peel Extract Market” report 2020 offers a complete impression, describe the product industry scope and the market expanded insights and predictions up to 2025. It shows market data according to industry drivers, restraints and opportunities, studies the market status, the industry share, size, future Trends and development rate of the market. The Orange Peel Extract Market report is categorized by application, end user, technology, product / service types by region.

Market Introduction:

Citrus is one of the most vital commercial fruit crops grown worldwide. Orange comprises over half of the total citrus production globally. The peels of citrus fruits are made of natural flavonoids, which include many poly-methoxylated flavones rarely found in the peel of other plants. Flavonoids are antioxidant compounds that have numerous health benefits, including the prevention of several chronic diseases such as heart ailments and cancer. Moreover, the orange peel extract contains higher quantities of nutrients such as Vitamin C. Orange peel extract is used in the manufacturing of pectin and also used in the cosmetic industry..

Orange Peel Extract Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Aroma Magic

KCN Life Pvt. Ltd.

Konark Herbal and Health care

Patanjali Ayurved Limited

Purenso

St. Botanica

The Himalaya Drug Company

World Of Nature

Wow cosmetics

Zydus Wellness and many more.

Market Dynamics:

The growing acceptance of orange peel extracts in developed nations such as America and Western Europe attributed to its popularity as an authoritative source of vitamins and flavonoids is driving the orange peel extract market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the demand for beauty merchandise comprising of extra natural organic components is driving the market for the orange peel extract market. Also growing application in the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to contribute toward the market increase of orange peel extracts market. Besides its use as an herbal texturizer for ointments, oils, and creams and as a superior thickener and stabilizer for shampoos, lotions, and hair tonics, pectin is also used as a superb skin anti-aging agent..

Market Segmentation:

The global orange peel extract market is segmented based on form, nature, application, and distribution channel. Based on form, the global orange peel extract market is segmented into powder, tablets, liquid. By nature, the orange peel extract market is classified into organic and conventional. Based on the application, the global orange peel extract market is segmented into food and beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. By distribution channel, the orange peel extract market is classified into supermarkets/hypermarkets, online, convenience stores, others..

