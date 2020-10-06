Glass Fiber Composites Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | Saint-Gobain Vetrotex, Owens Corning, PPG

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Glass Fiber Composites market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Glass Fiber Composites market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Glass Fiber Composites report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2078928/global-glass-fiber-composites-market-insights

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Glass Fiber Composites report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Glass Fiber Composites market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Glass Fiber Composites market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Glass Fiber Composites market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Glass Fiber Composites market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Glass Fiber Composites market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Glass Fiber Composites Market Research Report: Saint-Gobain Vetrotex, Owens Corning, PPG, Lanxess, Advanced Glassfiber Yarns, Asahi Glass, Chomarat Group, Johns Manville, Jushi Group, Nippon Sheet Glass, Nitto Boseki, Saertex Group, Taishan Fiberglass, Chongqing Polycomp, Shanghai Xiao-Bao FRP

Global Glass Fiber Composites Market Segmentation by Product: Rubber Hose, PVC Hose

Global Glass Fiber Composites Market Segmentation by Application: Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Wind Energy, Electrical & Electronics, Construction & Infrastructure, Marine, Others

The Glass Fiber Composites Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Glass Fiber Composites market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Glass Fiber Composites market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Glass Fiber Composites market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Glass Fiber Composites industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Glass Fiber Composites market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Glass Fiber Composites market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Glass Fiber Composites market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2078928/global-glass-fiber-composites-market-insights

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Glass Fiber Composites Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Glass Fiber Composites Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Glass Fiber Composites Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Type I

1.4.3 Type II

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Glass Fiber Composites Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Transportation

1.5.3 Aerospace & Defense

1.5.4 Wind Energy

1.5.5 Electrical & Electronics

1.5.6 Construction & Infrastructure

1.5.7 Marine

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Glass Fiber Composites Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Glass Fiber Composites Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Glass Fiber Composites Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Glass Fiber Composites, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Glass Fiber Composites Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Glass Fiber Composites Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Glass Fiber Composites Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Glass Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Glass Fiber Composites Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Glass Fiber Composites Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Glass Fiber Composites Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Glass Fiber Composites Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Glass Fiber Composites Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Glass Fiber Composites Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Glass Fiber Composites Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Composites Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Composites Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Glass Fiber Composites Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Glass Fiber Composites Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Glass Fiber Composites Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Glass Fiber Composites Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Glass Fiber Composites Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Glass Fiber Composites Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Glass Fiber Composites Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Glass Fiber Composites Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Glass Fiber Composites Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Glass Fiber Composites Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Glass Fiber Composites Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Glass Fiber Composites Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Glass Fiber Composites Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Composites Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Composites Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Glass Fiber Composites Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Glass Fiber Composites Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Glass Fiber Composites Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Glass Fiber Composites Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Glass Fiber Composites Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Glass Fiber Composites Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Glass Fiber Composites Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Composites Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Composites Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Glass Fiber Composites Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Glass Fiber Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Glass Fiber Composites Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Glass Fiber Composites Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Glass Fiber Composites Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Glass Fiber Composites Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Glass Fiber Composites Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Glass Fiber Composites Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Glass Fiber Composites Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Glass Fiber Composites Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Glass Fiber Composites Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Glass Fiber Composites Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Glass Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Glass Fiber Composites Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Glass Fiber Composites Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Glass Fiber Composites Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Glass Fiber Composites Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Glass Fiber Composites Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Glass Fiber Composites Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Glass Fiber Composites Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Glass Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Glass Fiber Composites Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Glass Fiber Composites Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Glass Fiber Composites Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Glass Fiber Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Glass Fiber Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Glass Fiber Composites Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Glass Fiber Composites Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Glass Fiber Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Glass Fiber Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Glass Fiber Composites Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Glass Fiber Composites Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Composites Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Composites Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Glass Fiber Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Glass Fiber Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Glass Fiber Composites Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Glass Fiber Composites Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Composites Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Composites Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

12.1.1 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Corporation Information

12.1.2 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Glass Fiber Composites Products Offered

12.1.5 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Recent Development

12.2 Owens Corning

12.2.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

12.2.2 Owens Corning Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Owens Corning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Owens Corning Glass Fiber Composites Products Offered

12.2.5 Owens Corning Recent Development

12.3 PPG

12.3.1 PPG Corporation Information

12.3.2 PPG Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 PPG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 PPG Glass Fiber Composites Products Offered

12.3.5 PPG Recent Development

12.4 Lanxess

12.4.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

12.4.2 Lanxess Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Lanxess Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Lanxess Glass Fiber Composites Products Offered

12.4.5 Lanxess Recent Development

12.5 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns

12.5.1 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Corporation Information

12.5.2 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Glass Fiber Composites Products Offered

12.5.5 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Recent Development

12.6 Asahi Glass

12.6.1 Asahi Glass Corporation Information

12.6.2 Asahi Glass Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Asahi Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Asahi Glass Glass Fiber Composites Products Offered

12.6.5 Asahi Glass Recent Development

12.7 Chomarat Group

12.7.1 Chomarat Group Corporation Information

12.7.2 Chomarat Group Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Chomarat Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Chomarat Group Glass Fiber Composites Products Offered

12.7.5 Chomarat Group Recent Development

12.8 Johns Manville

12.8.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information

12.8.2 Johns Manville Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Johns Manville Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Johns Manville Glass Fiber Composites Products Offered

12.8.5 Johns Manville Recent Development

12.9 Jushi Group

12.9.1 Jushi Group Corporation Information

12.9.2 Jushi Group Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Jushi Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Jushi Group Glass Fiber Composites Products Offered

12.9.5 Jushi Group Recent Development

12.10 Nippon Sheet Glass

12.10.1 Nippon Sheet Glass Corporation Information

12.10.2 Nippon Sheet Glass Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Nippon Sheet Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Nippon Sheet Glass Glass Fiber Composites Products Offered

12.10.5 Nippon Sheet Glass Recent Development

12.11 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

12.11.1 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Corporation Information

12.11.2 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Glass Fiber Composites Products Offered

12.11.5 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Recent Development

12.12 Saertex Group

12.12.1 Saertex Group Corporation Information

12.12.2 Saertex Group Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Saertex Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Saertex Group Products Offered

12.12.5 Saertex Group Recent Development

12.13 Taishan Fiberglass

12.13.1 Taishan Fiberglass Corporation Information

12.13.2 Taishan Fiberglass Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Taishan Fiberglass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Taishan Fiberglass Products Offered

12.13.5 Taishan Fiberglass Recent Development

12.14 Chongqing Polycomp

12.14.1 Chongqing Polycomp Corporation Information

12.14.2 Chongqing Polycomp Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Chongqing Polycomp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Chongqing Polycomp Products Offered

12.14.5 Chongqing Polycomp Recent Development

12.15 Shanghai Xiao-Bao FRP

12.15.1 Shanghai Xiao-Bao FRP Corporation Information

12.15.2 Shanghai Xiao-Bao FRP Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Shanghai Xiao-Bao FRP Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Shanghai Xiao-Bao FRP Products Offered

12.15.5 Shanghai Xiao-Bao FRP Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Glass Fiber Composites Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Glass Fiber Composites Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2078928/global-glass-fiber-composites-market-insights

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”