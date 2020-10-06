Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026 | BASF SE, Viance LLC, Safeguard Europe Ltd.

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Market Research Report: BASF SE, Viance LLC, Safeguard Europe Ltd., Koppers Inc., Rutgers Organics GmbH, Janssen Preservation & Material Protection, Rio Tinto Borates, Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co. KG, Lanxess, Troy Corporation, Lonza Group

Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Market Segmentation by Product:

Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Market Segmentation by Application: Furniture & Decking, Marine, Construction, Others

The Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Type I

1.4.3 Type II

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Furniture & Decking

1.5.3 Marine

1.5.4 Construction

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 BASF SE

12.1.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF SE Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 BASF SE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 BASF SE Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Products Offered

12.1.5 BASF SE Recent Development

12.2 Viance LLC

12.2.1 Viance LLC Corporation Information

12.2.2 Viance LLC Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Viance LLC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Viance LLC Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Products Offered

12.2.5 Viance LLC Recent Development

12.3 Safeguard Europe Ltd.

12.3.1 Safeguard Europe Ltd. Corporation Information

12.3.2 Safeguard Europe Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Safeguard Europe Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Safeguard Europe Ltd. Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Products Offered

12.3.5 Safeguard Europe Ltd. Recent Development

12.4 Koppers Inc.

12.4.1 Koppers Inc. Corporation Information

12.4.2 Koppers Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Koppers Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Koppers Inc. Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Products Offered

12.4.5 Koppers Inc. Recent Development

12.5 Rutgers Organics GmbH

12.5.1 Rutgers Organics GmbH Corporation Information

12.5.2 Rutgers Organics GmbH Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Rutgers Organics GmbH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Rutgers Organics GmbH Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Products Offered

12.5.5 Rutgers Organics GmbH Recent Development

12.6 Janssen Preservation & Material Protection

12.6.1 Janssen Preservation & Material Protection Corporation Information

12.6.2 Janssen Preservation & Material Protection Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Janssen Preservation & Material Protection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Janssen Preservation & Material Protection Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Products Offered

12.6.5 Janssen Preservation & Material Protection Recent Development

12.7 Rio Tinto Borates

12.7.1 Rio Tinto Borates Corporation Information

12.7.2 Rio Tinto Borates Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Rio Tinto Borates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Rio Tinto Borates Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Products Offered

12.7.5 Rio Tinto Borates Recent Development

12.8 Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co. KG

12.8.1 Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co. KG Corporation Information

12.8.2 Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co. KG Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co. KG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co. KG Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Products Offered

12.8.5 Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co. KG Recent Development

12.9 Lanxess

12.9.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

12.9.2 Lanxess Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Lanxess Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Lanxess Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Products Offered

12.9.5 Lanxess Recent Development

12.10 Troy Corporation

12.10.1 Troy Corporation Corporation Information

12.10.2 Troy Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Troy Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Troy Corporation Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Products Offered

12.10.5 Troy Corporation Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”