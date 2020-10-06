Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | Boise Cascade Co., Calvert Company Inc., Pfeifer Holz GmbH

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market Research Report: Boise Cascade Co., Calvert Company Inc., Pfeifer Holz GmbH, Canfor Corporation, Setra Group AB, Schilliger Holz AG, Structurlam, Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding AG, Binderholz GmbH, B & K Structures, Eugen Decker Holzindustrie KG, Meiken Lamwood Corp, HESS TIMBER, GLULAM, CWC, Buckland Timber, Swedish Wood

Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market Segmentation by Product: Arm Turnstile, Swing Gates, Waist-high Helicopter Turnstile, Others

Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market Segmentation by Application: Commercial, Residential, Others

The Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Modified Melamine-resin Type

1.4.3 Phenol Resorcinal-resin Type

1.4.4 Polyurethane Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Residential

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Boise Cascade Co.

12.1.1 Boise Cascade Co. Corporation Information

12.1.2 Boise Cascade Co. Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Boise Cascade Co. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Boise Cascade Co. Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Products Offered

12.1.5 Boise Cascade Co. Recent Development

12.2 Calvert Company Inc.

12.2.1 Calvert Company Inc. Corporation Information

12.2.2 Calvert Company Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Calvert Company Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Calvert Company Inc. Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Products Offered

12.2.5 Calvert Company Inc. Recent Development

12.3 Pfeifer Holz GmbH

12.3.1 Pfeifer Holz GmbH Corporation Information

12.3.2 Pfeifer Holz GmbH Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Pfeifer Holz GmbH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Pfeifer Holz GmbH Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Products Offered

12.3.5 Pfeifer Holz GmbH Recent Development

12.4 Canfor Corporation

12.4.1 Canfor Corporation Corporation Information

12.4.2 Canfor Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Canfor Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Canfor Corporation Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Products Offered

12.4.5 Canfor Corporation Recent Development

12.5 Setra Group AB

12.5.1 Setra Group AB Corporation Information

12.5.2 Setra Group AB Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Setra Group AB Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Setra Group AB Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Products Offered

12.5.5 Setra Group AB Recent Development

12.6 Schilliger Holz AG

12.6.1 Schilliger Holz AG Corporation Information

12.6.2 Schilliger Holz AG Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Schilliger Holz AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Schilliger Holz AG Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Products Offered

12.6.5 Schilliger Holz AG Recent Development

12.7 Structurlam

12.7.1 Structurlam Corporation Information

12.7.2 Structurlam Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Structurlam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Structurlam Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Products Offered

12.7.5 Structurlam Recent Development

12.8 Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding AG

12.8.1 Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding AG Corporation Information

12.8.2 Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding AG Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding AG Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Products Offered

12.8.5 Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding AG Recent Development

12.9 Binderholz GmbH

12.9.1 Binderholz GmbH Corporation Information

12.9.2 Binderholz GmbH Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Binderholz GmbH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Binderholz GmbH Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Products Offered

12.9.5 Binderholz GmbH Recent Development

12.10 B & K Structures

12.10.1 B & K Structures Corporation Information

12.10.2 B & K Structures Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 B & K Structures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 B & K Structures Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Products Offered

12.10.5 B & K Structures Recent Development

12.12 Meiken Lamwood Corp

12.12.1 Meiken Lamwood Corp Corporation Information

12.12.2 Meiken Lamwood Corp Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Meiken Lamwood Corp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Meiken Lamwood Corp Products Offered

12.12.5 Meiken Lamwood Corp Recent Development

12.13 HESS TIMBER

12.13.1 HESS TIMBER Corporation Information

12.13.2 HESS TIMBER Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 HESS TIMBER Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 HESS TIMBER Products Offered

12.13.5 HESS TIMBER Recent Development

12.14 GLULAM

12.14.1 GLULAM Corporation Information

12.14.2 GLULAM Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 GLULAM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 GLULAM Products Offered

12.14.5 GLULAM Recent Development

12.15 CWC

12.15.1 CWC Corporation Information

12.15.2 CWC Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 CWC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 CWC Products Offered

12.15.5 CWC Recent Development

12.16 Buckland Timber

12.16.1 Buckland Timber Corporation Information

12.16.2 Buckland Timber Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Buckland Timber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Buckland Timber Products Offered

12.16.5 Buckland Timber Recent Development

12.17 Swedish Wood

12.17.1 Swedish Wood Corporation Information

12.17.2 Swedish Wood Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Swedish Wood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Swedish Wood Products Offered

12.17.5 Swedish Wood Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”