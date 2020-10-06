Affinity Chromatography Resin Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective 2026 | Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, GE Healthcare

“
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Affinity Chromatography Resin market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Affinity Chromatography Resin market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Affinity Chromatography Resin report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Affinity Chromatography Resin report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Affinity Chromatography Resin market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Affinity Chromatography Resin market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Affinity Chromatography Resin market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Affinity Chromatography Resin market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Affinity Chromatography Resin market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Market Research Report: Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, GE Healthcare, Waters Corporation, Expedeon Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Pall Corporation, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer, Kaneka Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Knauer GmbH, Tosoh Bioscience, Avantor Performance Materials Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, W.R. Grace & Co., JSR Micro Inc., Life Technology Corporation
Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Market Segmentation by Product: Dry Bag, Wet Bag
Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Market Segmentation by Application: Biopharmaceutical Companies, Clinical Research Organizations, Academic Institutes
The Affinity Chromatography Resin Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Affinity Chromatography Resin market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Affinity Chromatography Resin market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Affinity Chromatography Resin market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Affinity Chromatography Resin industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Affinity Chromatography Resin market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Affinity Chromatography Resin market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Affinity Chromatography Resin market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Affinity Chromatography Resin Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Affinity Chromatography Resin Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Native
1.4.3 Synthetic
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Biopharmaceutical Companies
1.5.3 Clinical Research Organizations
1.5.4 Academic Institutes
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Affinity Chromatography Resin, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Affinity Chromatography Resin Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Affinity Chromatography Resin Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Affinity Chromatography Resin Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Affinity Chromatography Resin Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Affinity Chromatography Resin Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Affinity Chromatography Resin Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Affinity Chromatography Resin Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Affinity Chromatography Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Affinity Chromatography Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Affinity Chromatography Resin Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Affinity Chromatography Resin Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Affinity Chromatography Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 China Affinity Chromatography Resin Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 China Affinity Chromatography Resin Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 China Affinity Chromatography Resin Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 China Affinity Chromatography Resin Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Affinity Chromatography Resin Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 China Top Affinity Chromatography Resin Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 China Affinity Chromatography Resin Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 China Affinity Chromatography Resin Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 China Affinity Chromatography Resin Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 China Affinity Chromatography Resin Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 China Affinity Chromatography Resin Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 China Affinity Chromatography Resin Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 China Affinity Chromatography Resin Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 China Affinity Chromatography Resin Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 China Affinity Chromatography Resin Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 China Affinity Chromatography Resin Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 China Affinity Chromatography Resin Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 China Affinity Chromatography Resin Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 China Affinity Chromatography Resin Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 China Affinity Chromatography Resin Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 China Affinity Chromatography Resin Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 China Affinity Chromatography Resin Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Affinity Chromatography Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Affinity Chromatography Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Affinity Chromatography Resin Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Affinity Chromatography Resin Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Affinity Chromatography Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Affinity Chromatography Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Affinity Chromatography Resin Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Affinity Chromatography Resin Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Affinity Chromatography Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Affinity Chromatography Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Affinity Chromatography Resin Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Affinity Chromatography Resin Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Affinity Chromatography Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Affinity Chromatography Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Affinity Chromatography Resin Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Affinity Chromatography Resin Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Affinity Chromatography Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Affinity Chromatography Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Affinity Chromatography Resin Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Affinity Chromatography Resin Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Agilent Technologies
12.1.1 Agilent Technologies Corporation Information
12.1.2 Agilent Technologies Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Agilent Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Agilent Technologies Affinity Chromatography Resin Products Offered
12.1.5 Agilent Technologies Recent Development
12.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories
12.2.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Corporation Information
12.2.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Affinity Chromatography Resin Products Offered
12.2.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Recent Development
12.3 GE Healthcare
12.3.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information
12.3.2 GE Healthcare Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 GE Healthcare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 GE Healthcare Affinity Chromatography Resin Products Offered
12.3.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development
12.4 Waters Corporation
12.4.1 Waters Corporation Corporation Information
12.4.2 Waters Corporation Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Waters Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Waters Corporation Affinity Chromatography Resin Products Offered
12.4.5 Waters Corporation Recent Development
12.5 Expedeon Ltd.
12.5.1 Expedeon Ltd. Corporation Information
12.5.2 Expedeon Ltd. Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Expedeon Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Expedeon Ltd. Affinity Chromatography Resin Products Offered
12.5.5 Expedeon Ltd. Recent Development
12.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
12.6.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Corporation Information
12.6.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Affinity Chromatography Resin Products Offered
12.6.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Recent Development
12.7 Pall Corporation
12.7.1 Pall Corporation Corporation Information
12.7.2 Pall Corporation Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Pall Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Pall Corporation Affinity Chromatography Resin Products Offered
12.7.5 Pall Corporation Recent Development
12.8 Merck KGaA
12.8.1 Merck KGaA Corporation Information
12.8.2 Merck KGaA Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Merck KGaA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Merck KGaA Affinity Chromatography Resin Products Offered
12.8.5 Merck KGaA Recent Development
12.9 PerkinElmer
12.9.1 PerkinElmer Corporation Information
12.9.2 PerkinElmer Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 PerkinElmer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 PerkinElmer Affinity Chromatography Resin Products Offered
12.9.5 PerkinElmer Recent Development
12.10 Kaneka Corporation
12.10.1 Kaneka Corporation Corporation Information
12.10.2 Kaneka Corporation Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Kaneka Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Kaneka Corporation Affinity Chromatography Resin Products Offered
12.10.5 Kaneka Corporation Recent Development
12.12 Knauer GmbH
12.12.1 Knauer GmbH Corporation Information
12.12.2 Knauer GmbH Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Knauer GmbH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Knauer GmbH Products Offered
12.12.5 Knauer GmbH Recent Development
12.13 Tosoh Bioscience
12.13.1 Tosoh Bioscience Corporation Information
12.13.2 Tosoh Bioscience Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Tosoh Bioscience Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Tosoh Bioscience Products Offered
12.13.5 Tosoh Bioscience Recent Development
12.14 Avantor Performance Materials Inc.
12.14.1 Avantor Performance Materials Inc. Corporation Information
12.14.2 Avantor Performance Materials Inc. Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Avantor Performance Materials Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Avantor Performance Materials Inc. Products Offered
12.14.5 Avantor Performance Materials Inc. Recent Development
12.15 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
12.15.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Corporation Information
12.15.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Products Offered
12.15.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Recent Development
12.16 W.R. Grace & Co.
12.16.1 W.R. Grace & Co. Corporation Information
12.16.2 W.R. Grace & Co. Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 W.R. Grace & Co. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 W.R. Grace & Co. Products Offered
12.16.5 W.R. Grace & Co. Recent Development
12.17 JSR Micro Inc.
12.17.1 JSR Micro Inc. Corporation Information
12.17.2 JSR Micro Inc. Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 JSR Micro Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 JSR Micro Inc. Products Offered
12.17.5 JSR Micro Inc. Recent Development
12.18 Life Technology Corporation
12.18.1 Life Technology Corporation Corporation Information
12.18.2 Life Technology Corporation Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 Life Technology Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 Life Technology Corporation Products Offered
12.18.5 Life Technology Corporation Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Affinity Chromatography Resin Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Affinity Chromatography Resin Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
