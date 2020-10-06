High Temperature Phase Change Materials Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | BASF, Honeywell, Laird PLC.

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global High Temperature Phase Change Materials market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global High Temperature Phase Change Materials market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The High Temperature Phase Change Materials report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the High Temperature Phase Change Materials report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global High Temperature Phase Change Materials market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global High Temperature Phase Change Materials market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global High Temperature Phase Change Materials market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global High Temperature Phase Change Materials market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global High Temperature Phase Change Materials market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global High Temperature Phase Change Materials Market Research Report: BASF, Honeywell, Laird PLC., Croda International PLC., Entropy Solutions LLC, Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Cryopak, Microtek Laboratories Inc., Phase Change Energy Solutions Inc., Rubitherm Technologies GmbH, Outlast Technologies LLC, DowDuPont, Chemours Company

Global High Temperature Phase Change Materials Market Segmentation by Product: Chrome-Plated Thermostatic Radiator Valve, Nickel-Plated Thermostatic Radiator Valve, Chrome-Plated Thermostatic Radiator Valve, Other

Global High Temperature Phase Change Materials Market Segmentation by Application: Building & Construction, Refrigeration, Electronics, Textiles, Others

The High Temperature Phase Change Materials Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global High Temperature Phase Change Materials market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global High Temperature Phase Change Materials market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the High Temperature Phase Change Materials market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in High Temperature Phase Change Materials industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global High Temperature Phase Change Materials market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global High Temperature Phase Change Materials market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global High Temperature Phase Change Materials market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 High Temperature Phase Change Materials Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key High Temperature Phase Change Materials Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global High Temperature Phase Change Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Organic

1.4.3 Inorganic

1.4.4 Bio-based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global High Temperature Phase Change Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Building & Construction

1.5.3 Refrigeration

1.5.4 Electronics

1.5.5 Textiles

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global High Temperature Phase Change Materials Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global High Temperature Phase Change Materials Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global High Temperature Phase Change Materials Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global High Temperature Phase Change Materials, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 High Temperature Phase Change Materials Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global High Temperature Phase Change Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global High Temperature Phase Change Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 High Temperature Phase Change Materials Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global High Temperature Phase Change Materials Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global High Temperature Phase Change Materials Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global High Temperature Phase Change Materials Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top High Temperature Phase Change Materials Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global High Temperature Phase Change Materials Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global High Temperature Phase Change Materials Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global High Temperature Phase Change Materials Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global High Temperature Phase Change Materials Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global High Temperature Phase Change Materials Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global High Temperature Phase Change Materials Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by High Temperature Phase Change Materials Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global High Temperature Phase Change Materials Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global High Temperature Phase Change Materials Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global High Temperature Phase Change Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 High Temperature Phase Change Materials Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers High Temperature Phase Change Materials Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into High Temperature Phase Change Materials Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global High Temperature Phase Change Materials Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global High Temperature Phase Change Materials Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global High Temperature Phase Change Materials Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 High Temperature Phase Change Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global High Temperature Phase Change Materials Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global High Temperature Phase Change Materials Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global High Temperature Phase Change Materials Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 High Temperature Phase Change Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global High Temperature Phase Change Materials Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global High Temperature Phase Change Materials Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global High Temperature Phase Change Materials Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global High Temperature Phase Change Materials Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 High Temperature Phase Change Materials Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 High Temperature Phase Change Materials Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global High Temperature Phase Change Materials Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global High Temperature Phase Change Materials Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global High Temperature Phase Change Materials Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China High Temperature Phase Change Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China High Temperature Phase Change Materials Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China High Temperature Phase Change Materials Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China High Temperature Phase Change Materials Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China High Temperature Phase Change Materials Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top High Temperature Phase Change Materials Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top High Temperature Phase Change Materials Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China High Temperature Phase Change Materials Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China High Temperature Phase Change Materials Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China High Temperature Phase Change Materials Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China High Temperature Phase Change Materials Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China High Temperature Phase Change Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China High Temperature Phase Change Materials Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China High Temperature Phase Change Materials Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China High Temperature Phase Change Materials Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China High Temperature Phase Change Materials Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China High Temperature Phase Change Materials Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China High Temperature Phase Change Materials Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China High Temperature Phase Change Materials Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China High Temperature Phase Change Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China High Temperature Phase Change Materials Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China High Temperature Phase Change Materials Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China High Temperature Phase Change Materials Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America High Temperature Phase Change Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America High Temperature Phase Change Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America High Temperature Phase Change Materials Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America High Temperature Phase Change Materials Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe High Temperature Phase Change Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe High Temperature Phase Change Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe High Temperature Phase Change Materials Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe High Temperature Phase Change Materials Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific High Temperature Phase Change Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific High Temperature Phase Change Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific High Temperature Phase Change Materials Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific High Temperature Phase Change Materials Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America High Temperature Phase Change Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America High Temperature Phase Change Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America High Temperature Phase Change Materials Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America High Temperature Phase Change Materials Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa High Temperature Phase Change Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa High Temperature Phase Change Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa High Temperature Phase Change Materials Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa High Temperature Phase Change Materials Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 BASF High Temperature Phase Change Materials Products Offered

12.1.5 BASF Recent Development

12.2 Honeywell

12.2.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

12.2.2 Honeywell Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Honeywell Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Honeywell High Temperature Phase Change Materials Products Offered

12.2.5 Honeywell Recent Development

12.3 Laird PLC.

12.3.1 Laird PLC. Corporation Information

12.3.2 Laird PLC. Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Laird PLC. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Laird PLC. High Temperature Phase Change Materials Products Offered

12.3.5 Laird PLC. Recent Development

12.4 Croda International PLC.

12.4.1 Croda International PLC. Corporation Information

12.4.2 Croda International PLC. Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Croda International PLC. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Croda International PLC. High Temperature Phase Change Materials Products Offered

12.4.5 Croda International PLC. Recent Development

12.5 Entropy Solutions LLC

12.5.1 Entropy Solutions LLC Corporation Information

12.5.2 Entropy Solutions LLC Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Entropy Solutions LLC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Entropy Solutions LLC High Temperature Phase Change Materials Products Offered

12.5.5 Entropy Solutions LLC Recent Development

12.6 Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

12.6.1 Henkel AG & Company, KGaA Corporation Information

12.6.2 Henkel AG & Company, KGaA Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Henkel AG & Company, KGaA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Henkel AG & Company, KGaA High Temperature Phase Change Materials Products Offered

12.6.5 Henkel AG & Company, KGaA Recent Development

12.7 Cryopak

12.7.1 Cryopak Corporation Information

12.7.2 Cryopak Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Cryopak Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Cryopak High Temperature Phase Change Materials Products Offered

12.7.5 Cryopak Recent Development

12.8 Microtek Laboratories Inc.

12.8.1 Microtek Laboratories Inc. Corporation Information

12.8.2 Microtek Laboratories Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Microtek Laboratories Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Microtek Laboratories Inc. High Temperature Phase Change Materials Products Offered

12.8.5 Microtek Laboratories Inc. Recent Development

12.9 Phase Change Energy Solutions Inc.

12.9.1 Phase Change Energy Solutions Inc. Corporation Information

12.9.2 Phase Change Energy Solutions Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Phase Change Energy Solutions Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Phase Change Energy Solutions Inc. High Temperature Phase Change Materials Products Offered

12.9.5 Phase Change Energy Solutions Inc. Recent Development

12.10 Rubitherm Technologies GmbH

12.10.1 Rubitherm Technologies GmbH Corporation Information

12.10.2 Rubitherm Technologies GmbH Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Rubitherm Technologies GmbH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Rubitherm Technologies GmbH High Temperature Phase Change Materials Products Offered

12.10.5 Rubitherm Technologies GmbH Recent Development

12.12 DowDuPont

12.12.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

12.12.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 DowDuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 DowDuPont Products Offered

12.12.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

12.13 Chemours Company

12.13.1 Chemours Company Corporation Information

12.13.2 Chemours Company Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Chemours Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Chemours Company Products Offered

12.13.5 Chemours Company Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key High Temperature Phase Change Materials Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 High Temperature Phase Change Materials Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

