Laser Markable Labels Market 2020 Boosted by Rising Demand with key players like 3M Company, Brady, Camcode, Horizons

In packaging industry, labelling holds a significant position as it helps in providing product information while assisting in branding of the product & company. Therefore, the manufacturers of diversified industries needs laser markable labels. These labels are next generation of label technology suitable for high temperature automotive ID & tracking and harsh environment applications.

A massive growth in electronics and manufacturing industry in economies such as China, India, the US, and more creates a high demand of labels which in turn drives the growth of laser markable labels market. In addition to this, growing industrialization supported by government is further creating opportunities for global trade. Industries such as food beverage and logistics are booming a an exponential rate that is expected to benefit the players operating in the laser markable labels market.

The global laser markable labels market is segmented on the basis of material and industry. Based on material, the laser markable labels market is segmented into plastic, aluminium, stainless steel, others. On the basis of industry, the laser markable labels market is segmented into automotive, food and beverage, logistics, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, others.

Top Key Players:-3M Company, Brady, Camcode, Horizons Inc., Keyence Corporation, LINTEC Corporation, Nortec Group, Nippon Carbide Industries (HangZhou) Co., Ltd., tesa SE, Universal Laser Systems, Inc.

