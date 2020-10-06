Scaffold Technology Market Is Likely To Attain A Market Value Of US$ XX Mn/Bn In 2017 – 2025

Given the debilitating impact of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) on the Scaffold Technology market, companies are vying opportunities to stay afloat in the market landscape. Gain access to our latest research analysis on COVID-19 associated with the Scaffold Technology market and understand how market players are adopting new strategies to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

market players, technology adoption and the increasing stem cell and regenerative medicine research undertakings. Moreover, the research institutes are exploring in this field to discover newer application of scaffold technology. The National Institutes of Health-funded scientists developed 3D micro-scaffold technology which aids in reprogramming stem cells into neurons along with supporting neuronal connections. Injecting these network instead of individual cell injection proved better survival in mouse brain. The new research supported by the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering experienced the collaborative work of biomaterial experts and stem cell biologists.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region with developing countries such as China undertaking collaborative research along with international players in the field of regenerative medicine. China Southeast University Institute of Life Sciences and Boehringer Ingelheim announced a joint research to develop a treatment approaches through regeneration of hair cells from inner ear stem cells for hearing loss. The expertise of researcher Renjie Chai would be collaborated with Boehringer’s expertise in drug discovery and clinical development. The research collaboration with China comes under Boehringer’s newly-established organization Research Beyond Borders.

Scaffold Technology Market: Market Players

The market players in the HPMC capsule market Koninklijke DSM N.V., Arterial Remodeling Technologies S.A., Spine Smith, LP, Orthocell LTD, Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., Lifenet Inc, Biostage, Inc., Arsenal Medical Inc, Organogenesis, Inc. and Tissue Regenix Group Plc.

Industry players are developing proprietary technologies to manufacture multiple tissues for tissue repair and regeneration. DSM processes porcine derived tissues by using proprietary OPTRIX technology for manufacturing biologic surgical grafts. These surgical grafts are used to reinforce and repair soft tissue defects. The OPTRIX technology can be applied to multiple tissue sources to produce soft tissue regeneration products for variety of clinical applications.

