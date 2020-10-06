Orthopedic Medical Robots Market New Business Experts Ideas By Omni, Ekso Bionics, Think Surgical

The global orthopedic medical robots market is expected to reach US$ 2,110.69 Mn in 2025 from US$ 375.49 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 24.1% from 2018-2025.

Orthopedic medical robots market is segmented by product, anatomy, application and end user. Global orthopedic medical robots market, based on product was segmented into systems and instruments & accessories. Global orthopedic medical robots market, based on anatomy was segmented into upper extremities, lower extremities, and others. Global orthopedic medical robots market, based on application was classified as surgery, rehabilitation, and others. And on the basis of the end user the global medical robots market was segmented as hospitals, orthopedic clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.

Top Leading Companies and Type

Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Medtronic, Intuitive Surgical, Ekso Bionics, Zimmer Biomet, Wright Medical Group N.V., General Electric, THINK Surgical and OMNI.

The orthopedic medical robots are the devices that refers to the robotic systems and equipment used in medical institutions to aid physicians in an orthopedic surgery as well as post-surgical care and rehabilitation. Moreover, the automated guided vehicles also serves as lifting aids during surgical and assistive care procedures. In addition, orthopedic medical robots helps to eliminate the need for repetitive human assistance and helps a patient to be independent. Advances have been made in the development of robotic exoskeletons, which are lightweight wearable devices that assist in limb and hand movements. The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the orthopedic medical robots market. These stakeholders include manufacturing companies, dealer companies, supplier companies, wholesalers, hospitals, and others.

The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the orthopedic medical robots market by product, anatomy, application, end user and region. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.

