Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market 2020 by Technology, Trends, Share, Revenue, Top Companies, Segmentation to 2027 | Telerhythmics, Preventice Services, Medicomp

The global mobile cardiac telemetry systems market accounted to US$ 564.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,546.4 Mn by 2027.

Europe cardiac telemetry systems market is expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period owing to rising prevalence of the cardiovascular diseases, increasing developments in healthcare including, high quality of network of hospitals and medical centres. In addition, emergence of new local players with competitive product portfolio are expected to fuel the market growth in Europe region.

Medtronic

BioTelemetry Inc.

Applied Cardiac Systems, Inc

Medicomp Inc

Preventice Services, LLC

The Scottcare Corporation

Medi-Lynx (Subisidiary Of Medicalgorithmics, S.A)

Zoll Medical Corporation

Welch Allyn

Telerhythmics

The mobile cardiac telemetry systems market by technology is segmented into lead based and patch based systems. In 2018, the mobile cardiac telemetry systems with lead based segment held a largest market share of 60.1% of the mobile cardiac telemetry systems market, by technology. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to advancements in ambulatory cardiac monitoring, and increasing rate of heart rhythm disorders. Moreover, the patch-based segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 12.7% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to advances in the technology of wearable cardiac monitors.

Whereas, Poland has slowly arisen as a favorite medical tourism destination in Europe. For instance, in Poland, the costs medical treatments are often lower by 60-80% compared to the same benefits in the rest of the EU countries. The major reason for the growth of the tourism is Poland’s recognition and acceptance to the European Union. The rising medical tourism in the emerging nations such as Poland is anticipated to provide significant growth opportunities to the players operating in the market during the forecast period.

