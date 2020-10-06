Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective 2026 | Clariant International Ltd., Lanxess AG, Israel Chemicals Limited (ICL)

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Non Halogenated Flame Retardant report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Non Halogenated Flame Retardant report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Research Report: Clariant International Ltd., Lanxess AG, Israel Chemicals Limited (ICL), Albemarle Corporation, Nabaltech AG., Chemtura Corporation Limited, BASF SE, Akzo Nobel, Huber Engineered Materials, Italmatch Chemicals

Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Segmentation by Product: Type I, Type II

Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Segmentation by Application: Polyolefins, Epoxy Resins, Unsaturated Polyesters (UPE), Poly-vinyl Chloride (PVC), Engineering Thermoplastic (ETP), Rubber, Styrenics

The Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Non Halogenated Flame Retardant market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Non Halogenated Flame Retardant industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Aluminum Hydroxide

1.4.3 Organo-phosphorus Chemicals

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Polyolefins

1.5.3 Epoxy Resins

1.5.4 Unsaturated Polyesters (UPE)

1.5.5 Poly-vinyl Chloride (PVC)

1.5.6 Engineering Thermoplastic (ETP)

1.5.7 Rubber

1.5.8 Styrenics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Clariant International Ltd.

12.1.1 Clariant International Ltd. Corporation Information

12.1.2 Clariant International Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Clariant International Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Clariant International Ltd. Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Products Offered

12.1.5 Clariant International Ltd. Recent Development

12.2 Lanxess AG

12.2.1 Lanxess AG Corporation Information

12.2.2 Lanxess AG Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Lanxess AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Lanxess AG Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Products Offered

12.2.5 Lanxess AG Recent Development

12.3 Israel Chemicals Limited (ICL)

12.3.1 Israel Chemicals Limited (ICL) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Israel Chemicals Limited (ICL) Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Israel Chemicals Limited (ICL) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Israel Chemicals Limited (ICL) Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Products Offered

12.3.5 Israel Chemicals Limited (ICL) Recent Development

12.4 Albemarle Corporation

12.4.1 Albemarle Corporation Corporation Information

12.4.2 Albemarle Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Albemarle Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Albemarle Corporation Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Products Offered

12.4.5 Albemarle Corporation Recent Development

12.5 Nabaltech AG.

12.5.1 Nabaltech AG. Corporation Information

12.5.2 Nabaltech AG. Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Nabaltech AG. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Nabaltech AG. Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Products Offered

12.5.5 Nabaltech AG. Recent Development

12.6 Chemtura Corporation Limited

12.6.1 Chemtura Corporation Limited Corporation Information

12.6.2 Chemtura Corporation Limited Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Chemtura Corporation Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Chemtura Corporation Limited Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Products Offered

12.6.5 Chemtura Corporation Limited Recent Development

12.7 BASF SE

12.7.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

12.7.2 BASF SE Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 BASF SE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 BASF SE Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Products Offered

12.7.5 BASF SE Recent Development

12.8 Akzo Nobel

12.8.1 Akzo Nobel Corporation Information

12.8.2 Akzo Nobel Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Akzo Nobel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Akzo Nobel Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Products Offered

12.8.5 Akzo Nobel Recent Development

12.9 Huber Engineered Materials

12.9.1 Huber Engineered Materials Corporation Information

12.9.2 Huber Engineered Materials Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Huber Engineered Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Huber Engineered Materials Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Products Offered

12.9.5 Huber Engineered Materials Recent Development

12.10 Italmatch Chemicals

12.10.1 Italmatch Chemicals Corporation Information

12.10.2 Italmatch Chemicals Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Italmatch Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Italmatch Chemicals Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Products Offered

12.10.5 Italmatch Chemicals Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

