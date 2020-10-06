Current Covid-19 Impact On Asia Pacific Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market Research 2020 With Strategic Analysis Of Key Companies IBM Corporation,Trustarc Inc,ONETRUST, LLC,PIWIK PRO,RAKUTEN ADVERTISING

The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Asia-Pacific electronic data interchange market is expected to reach US$12,815.1millionby 2027 from US$5,363.1million in 2019, at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2020 to 2027.it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2020 to 2027. Electronic data interchange (EDI) is a process of transaction of business documents between the organization and trade partners. For instance, a few of the common materials that are interchanged with the help of EDI are invoices, purchase orders, and advance ship notices. However, it can be used to interchange customs documents, bill of lading, inventory documents, payment documents, and shipping status documents, among others. EDI allows organizations to regulate the exchange of data between supply chain applications. It also guarantees the transfer of the business-critical data on time.

The report covers profiles of top players that are functioning in the Asia Pacific Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market:

SPS Commerce, Inc.,TrueCommerce Inc.,IBM Corporation,Descartes Systems Group Inc.,Data Masons Software LLC,Comarch SA

Asia Pacific Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market Segmentation: By Deployment Types

Direct EDI,EDI via AS2,EDI via VAN,Mobile EDI,Web EDI,EDI Outsourcing,Others

Asia Pacific Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market Segmentation: By Applications

BFSI,Retail and Consumer Goods,Healthcare,IT and Telecommunications,Transportation and Logistics,Others

Report highlights the major issues and hazards that companies might come across due to the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19.

In terms of component, the solutions segment accounted for a larger share of the Asia-Pacific electronic data interchange market in 2019. In terms of type, the EDI via AS2 segment held the largest market share of in 2019. Further, the retail and consumer goods segment accounted for the largest share of the market based on industry in 2019.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in this is expected to cause the demand for Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in the market.

