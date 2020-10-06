COVID-19 Update: Global New Energy Vehicle Range Extender Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: Magna, Mahle, Ballard Power Systems, Nikola Motor, Delta Motorsport, etc. | InForGrowth

New Energy Vehicle Range Extender Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global New Energy Vehicle Range Extender market for 2020-2025.

The “New Energy Vehicle Range Extender Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the New Energy Vehicle Range Extender industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

Magna

Mahle

Ballard Power Systems

Nikola Motor

Delta Motorsport

Chery New Energy

GM

Suzhou DSM Green Power

General Motors

Rheinmetall Automotive. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Water-Cooled Range Extender

Air Cooled Range Extender On the basis of the end users/applications,

Passenger Cars