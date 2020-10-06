The North America E. coli testing market is expected to reach US$ 1,165.0 million by 2027 from US$ 680.9 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027.
The North America E. coli Testing market is growing along with the Biotechnology industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.
The integration of biotechnology in medical devices has resulted in innovative techniques to identify the E. coli. Multiple companies have innovated rapid E. coli test kits that can identify the bacterial presence in a single day. In addition, the rising numbers of start-ups are involved in the development of innovative devices for the detection of E. coli. For instance, Hygiena, LLC, offers MicroSnap E. coli Test Kit that detects and enumerates the E. coli bacteria. The device is in the form of a pen that enumerates E. coli in 6 hours, and it does not require specific sample preparation.
These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Biotechnology industry and this is expected to cause the demand for E. coli Testing assays in the market.
NORTH AMERICA E. COLITESTINGMARKET SEGMENTATION
By Technology
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- Differential Light Scattering
- Molecular Diagnostics
- Immunoassays
- Chromatography
- Flow Cytometry
- Gel Microdroplets
- Diagnostic Imaging
By End-User
- Commercial or Private Labs
- Physician Offices
- Hospitals
- Public Health Labs
- Academic Research Institutes
By Country
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Company Profiles
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
- Pro-Lab Diagnostics, Inc.
- Abbott (Alere Inc.)
- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.
- Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
- BD
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- NEOGEN Corporation
- Hologic, Inc.
