Explosion Proof Devices Market : Key Players Business Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019 – 2027

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Explosion Proof Devices market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Explosion Proof Devices market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Explosion Proof Devices market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Explosion Proof Devices market.

As per the report, the Explosion Proof Devices market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Explosion Proof Devices market are highlighted in the report. Although the Explosion Proof Devices market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Competitive Landscape

The significant partakers operating in the explosion proof market have been employing core strategies such as the development of distinguishable products and their expansion. Tactics related to the streamlining of their distribution channels for optimizing their geographical outreach have been witnessed in the explosion proof devices market. Additionally, mergers, acquisitions, and productive partnerships have been the strategies closely encircling the explosion proof devices market.

The explosion proof devices market sports numerous participants including Parker Hannifin Corporation, Shanghai Explosion-proof Motor Co., Ltd., Shenzhen KHJ Semiconductor Lighting Co., Ltd., Bosch Roxroth AG, Shomal Co., Excalibur Miretti Group, Johnson Controls, CamLosgic Snc, Honeywell International Inc., BCom Solutions, Inc., ABB Group, Cooper Industries, Rockwell Industries, Inc., Siemens AG, Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, R. Stahl AG, Bartec Group, Extronics Ltd, Intertek Group Plc, and Adalet.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corporation was founded in 1917 in Ohio, USA. The firm holds a significant position in the world in motion control technologies such as sealing and shielding, process control, pneumatics, hydraulics, fluid and gas handling, filtration, electrochemical, climate control, and aerospace. It offers accurate engineering solutions for a broad array of applications for aerospace, industrial, and mobile sectors to address the complex challenges of customers.

Adalet

Adalet is a US-based company with a rich experience of over 90 years of serving the industry. The company has a wide range of product line for the rugged and hazardous industrial applications, which are extensively available in various types, sizes, and materials. The product portfolio of Adalet also comprises of meter housings, instruments, accessories, and explosion proof fittings.

Intertek Group Plc

Intertek Group plc was incorporated in 1888 and is headquartered in the United Kingdom. The rich customer base of the firm has been relying on its competency to ensure the safety and quality of their products. It operates in more than 100 countries in over 1,000 locations and offers round the clock Quality Assurance services. It extends its QA services in the industries such as chemicals, construction and engineering, food and healthcare, products and retail, energy and commodities, and transportation.

Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls International plc is headquartered in Ireland and was established in 1885. The multinational conglomerate manufactures automotive parts such as facility management, fire alarm and suppression, HVAC equipment, climate control, electronics, and batteries. The company operates in over 1,300 across 150 countries and functions with a purpose to foster innovation and improvement to the industries it serves.

Explosion Proof Devices Market – Dynamics

HVAC Systems to Remain a Significant Contributor to the Growth of the Explosion Proof Devices Market

Sales of air conditioning and cooling systems are likely to remain influenced by the growing affinity of consumers towards premium products. Far-reaching capabilities of explosion proof devices to combat high accumulation of heat in HVAC systems and in turn lower their proneness to explosions have been reflecting positively on their number of installations. Additionally, distinctive competency of these devices created by the high presence of toxic paints, combustible dust, and chemicals to offset extreme weather conditions in the manufacturing facility of HVAC systems is anticipated to foster the growth of the explosion proof devices market in the coming years.

Energy Generation Activities to Procure a Sizeable Share of the Explosion Proof Devices Market

There has been an increase in the trends of energy consumption in commercial, residential, as well as industrial applications, which has generated the need for drawing more energy from fuels. This stimulates the demand for explosion proof devices to avoid blasts during the production of energy from natural resources like oil and gases. Promising growth prospects of explosion proof devices market can be anticipated, on account of the high dependence of energy on coal, which has increased the onshore and offshore activities.

Explosion Proof Devices Market – Segmentation

The explosion proof devices market can be segmented into:

Protection Method

Applicable System

Industry Vertical

Geography

Explosion Proof Devices Market Segmentation – By Protection Method

Depending on the type of protection method, the explosion proof devices market can be segmented into:

Explosion Prevention

Explosion Containment

Explosion Segregation

Explosion Proof Devices Market Segmentation – By Applicable System

Based on the applicable system, the explosion proof devices market can be fragmented into:

Automation System

Signaling System

Surveillance and Monitoring System

Lifting and Material Handling System

Lighting System

Junction Boxes and Enclosures

Cable Glands

Explosion Proof Devices Market Segmentation – By Industry Vertical

On the basis of the industry vertical, the explosion proof devices market can be divided into:

Food Processing

Manufacturing

Oil and Gas

Marine

Mining

Pharmaceutical

Others

Explosion Proof Devices Market Segmentation – By Application

On the basis of the connectivity, the Explosion Proof Devices market can be divided into:

Mining

Energy and Power

Food and Beverages

Chemical and Pharmaceutical

Oil and Gas

Paper and Pulp

Transportation

Water and Wastewater Treatment

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Explosion Proof Devices market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Explosion Proof Devices market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

Explosion Proof Devices market regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The Explosion Proof Devices market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with Explosion Proof Devices market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on Explosion Proof Devices market segments and geographies.

