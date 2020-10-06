Rapid Industrialization in Developing Countries to Aid the Growth of the RFID Readers Market 2017 – 2025

Global RFID Readers Market Analysis

Persistence Market Research, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the RFID Readers market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the RFID Readers by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers. The COVID-19 analysis section within the report offers timely insights regarding the impact of the global pandemic on the market. The presented study also offers data regarding the business and supply chain continuity strategies that are likely to assist stakeholders in the long-run.

As per the report, the RFID Readers market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Some of the leading factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market include, focus towards research and development, innovations, and evolving consumer preferences among others.

Regional Outlook

The report scrutinizes the prospects of the RFID Readers market in different geographical regions. The scope of innovation, consumer behavior, and regulatory framework of each region is thoroughly analyzed in the presented study.

Distribution-Supply Channel Assessment

The report provides a thorough analysis of the different distribution channels adopted by market players in the global RFID Readers market along with the market attractiveness analysis of each distribution channel. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the different distribution channels is enclosed in the report.

Product Adoption Analysis

key players of the Motorola Solutions, Inc., Zebra Technologies, Impinj, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Unitech Limited, Technology Solutions Ltd, Datalogic SpA, RF IDeas, Inc., Applied Wireless Identifications Group, Inc. and Intermec.

Regional Overview

North America is expected to be the largest market for RFID Readers market. The majority of RFID Readers vendors such as Motorola Solutions, Inc., Zebra Technologies and Honeywell International Inc. are based in North America region. This is attributed to increasing digitalization and industrialization in the region. The market is anticipated to grow in Europe region due to presence of other vendors like Technology Solutions Ltd and Datalogic SpA in the region.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global RFID Readers Market Segments

Global RFID Readers Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Global RFID Readers Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain for RFID Readers Market

Global RFID Readers Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in RFID Readers Market

RFID Readers Technology

Value Chain of Sales Performance Management solutions

Global RFID Readers Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global RFID Readers Market includes

North America RFID Readers Market US Canada

Latin America RFID Readers Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe RFID Readers Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe RFID Readers Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific RFID Readers Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan RFID Readers Market

The Middle East and Africa RFID Readers Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report aims to address the following pressing questions related to the RFID Readers market:

What is the structure of the RFID Readers market in region 1? What are the current trends that are impacting the growth of the RFID Readers market? How are market players adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the impact of the new food trends such as ‘clean-label’ and ‘free-from’ on the global RFID Readers market? Which region is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period?

Key Takeaways from the RFID Readers Market Report

Most effective marketing and distribution channels adopted by market players

Market attractiveness of various regional markets

Trends influencing the current dynamics of the RFID Readers market

Growth prospects of various market segments post the COVID-19 pandemic

Leading market players in the RFID Readers market

