Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Market Segmented by Product, Top Manufacturers, Geography Trends & Forecasts to 2026

The global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) market size is projected to reach US$ 8868.3 million by 2026, from US$ 6632.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2026.

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Breakdown Data by Type

Instruments

Reagents & Consumables

Software & Services

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Breakdown Data by Application

Clinical Diagnostics

Life Sciences

Others

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The following players are covered in this report:

Bio-Rad

QIAGEN

Roche

Thermo Fisher

BD

Abbott

Siemens

bioMÃÆÃâÃâÂ©rieux SA

Danaher

Agilent Technologies

The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.

