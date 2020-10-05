A Quantitative SWOT analysis on MRI System Market 2022 major key companies profiled like Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc.,Esaote S.P.A,Fonar Corporation,GE Healthcare

Increasing diseases such as brain tumors, breast cancers, prostate cancers, scoliosis and sclerosis enhances the demand of MRI which acts as major drivers of the MRI market. Technology growth such as superconducting (SC) magnets, open architecture, high-field MRI, and software applications also drive this market.

However, declining restitution rates for MRI procedures and scarcity of helium gas deposits obstruct the growth of this market, which acts as restraint. In 2015, the global MRI market was accounted for $4,981 million and is expected to grow at the CAGR of 3.81% during the analysis period.

The market is segmented based on architecture, magnetic field strength, application, end users, and geography. Based on architecture, the market is segmented into open MR and Close MRI. According to field strength, the market is classified into low, mid, high, very high, and ultra-high field system. Based on application, the market is classified into ultra-Brain MRI, Spine MRI, Organ MRI, and Extremities. Based on end users the market is divided into clinics, hospitals and diagnostic centers.

Some of the key players of MRI System Market:

Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc.,Esaote S.P.A,Fonar Corporation,GE Healthcare,Hitachi Medical Corporation,IMRIS, Inc.,Neusoft Medical System Co. Ltd.,Phillips Healthcare,Siemens Healthcare,Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

By geography and by detailed analysis of each of earlier discussed segments is included for North America (U.S., Mexico and Canada), Europe (U.K., France, Russia, Germany, Italy and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

In future technological advancement will likely to create new opportunities during the forecast period. For example, Fonar Corporation, a U.S. based company, has developed a new Radio Frequency (RF) receiver and scanning protocol that allows scoliosis patients to get diagnostic pictures of their spines without the risks of x-rays.

The Global MRI System Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global MRI System market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2022 for overall MRI System market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

