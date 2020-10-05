Neo and Challenger Bank Market To Expand At A Healthy 50.6% CAGR From 2016-2020 key players like Atom Bank Plc,Movencorp Inc.,Simple Finance Technology Corporation (acquired by BBVA)

Neo and Challenger Bank Market is registering a CAGR of 50.6% during the forecast period 2016-2020. Neo and challenger bank market has witnessed healthy growth rate in terms of customer base over the past few years, and is expected to witness optimistic growth in the near future.

The global market is driven by factors such as government regulations, convenience offered to consumers, and low interest rates as compared to traditional banks. However, acquisition of customers and profitability are major challenges faced by these banks.

Key Players:

Atom Bank Plc,Movencorp Inc.,Simple Finance Technology Corporation (acquired by BBVA),Fidor Bank AG (acquired by BPCE Group),N26,Pockit Limited,UBank,Monzo Bank Limited,MyBank (Alibaba Group),WeBank (Tencent Holdings Limited),Holvi Bank,Hello Bank,Koho Bank,Rocket Bank,Soon Banque

Increase in penetration of smartphone and internet in the emerging economies are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market growth. Recent approvals of MYBank and WeBank by the Chinese authorities have provided opportunities to digital-only banks to expand their presence in China.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Neo and Challenger Bank market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Neo and Challenger Bank market segments and regions.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Neo and Challenger Bank industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

