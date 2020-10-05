Antioxidants Market To Rais With Srong Cagr Of 6.42% By 2022 with top key players like Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, BASF SE, E.I.DuPont El Nemours and Company

Global Antioxidants Market was valued at $2,923 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $4,531 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 6.42% during the forecast period. Antioxidants are used as vitamin supplements in pharmaceutical industry and help in preserving food products. The global antioxidants market is poised to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to decrease in their costs, increase in investment & product approval by regulatory authorities, and increase in their demand in the food & beverage industry.

In addition, developed economies have discovered new growth opportunities by shifting their focus on natural antioxidants such as rosemary extract. Conversely, Asia-Pacific is expected to show growth in the demand for synthetic antioxidants during the forecast period.

Natural antioxidants market has been categorized into four types-rosemary extract, vitamin A, vitamin C, and vitamin E; while synthetic antioxidants comprise three types-butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA), butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT), and others. Synthetic antioxidants segment is projected to dominate during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, BASF SE, E.I.DuPont El Nemours and Company, Barentz International BV, Kalsec Inc., Kemin Industries, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Nutreco N.V., Cargill Incorporated, Aland (Jiangsu) Nutraceutical Co. Ltd., and Naturex S.A.

The European and North American antioxidants markets are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities during the forecast period. Increase in pre-aging problems, health issues due to antioxidants deficiency, and food safety concerns drive the antioxidants market in Africa and Asia-Pacific. Even though, U.S. and China contributed major revenue share, China monopolized in vitamin C production.

Antioxidants market is segmented based on type and geography. By type, it is subcategorized into natural that includes vitamin A, vitamin B, vitamin C, and rosemary extract and synthetic antioxidants, which comprises butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA), butylated hydroxytoluene, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Antioxidants market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Antioxidants market segments and regions.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Antioxidants industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

