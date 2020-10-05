Electrosurgical Devices Market Growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2017 to 2022| key players like B. Braun Melsungen AG,Bovie Medical Corporation,Megadyne Medical Products Inc

Electrosurgery refers to the use of high-frequency electric current during surgical procedures for the purpose of coagulation, cutting, and fulguration of tissues. Electrosurgery devices enable the surgeons to make precise cuts with controlled blood loss. The global electrosurgical devices market accounted for $2,214 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $3,894 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2017 to 2022.

The growth of the electrosurgical devices market is driven by rise in number of surgical procedures globally, large pool of geriatric population, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, and technological advancements. However, stringent government regulations for product approval is expected to hamper the market growth.

Key Players:

B. Braun Melsungen AG,Bovie Medical Corporation,Megadyne Medical Products Inc.,CONMED Corporation,Medtronic Plc.,Johnson & Johnson Private Limited,ERBE Elektromedizin GmbH,KLS Martin Group,Olympus Corporation,Utah Medical Products, Inc.

The electrosurgical devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and geography. Based on product type, the market is categorized into electrosurgery generators, electrosurgery instruments & accessories, and argon & smoke management systems. The electrosurgery instruments & accessories segment is further bifurcated into electrosurgery equipment (bipolar electrosurgery instruments and monopolar electrosurgery instruments) and electrosurgery accessories (patient return electrodes, cords, cables, and adapters, and others).

Applications covered in the study include general surgery, gynecology surgery, urologic surgery, orthopedic surgery, cardiovascular surgery, cosmetic surgery, neurosurgery, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America dominated the global market in 2015. Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are expected to emerge as the regions with maximum growth potential.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Electrosurgical Devices market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Electrosurgical Devices market segments and regions.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Electrosurgical Devices industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.