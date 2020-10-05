Infantry Fighting Vehicle Market 2020 Predictable to Witness Sustainable Evolution Over 2027

The infantry fighting vehicle (IFV), also known as mechanized infantry combat vehicle (MICV) or an armored fighting vehicle, is a combat vehicle manufactured to carry troops into the battlefield and provide direct fire support. The IFVs have less weight than a tank and hence are more mobile. Unlike the armored personnel carriers (APC), the IFVs are characteristically equipped with large guns and canons. They frequently serve both as the mode of transport for an automatic infantry unit as well as the weapon support for main battle tanks.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: BAE Systems, FNSS Savunma Sistemleri A.-.,General Dynamics, Hanwha Defense, Iveco – Oto Melara Consortium, Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH and Co. KG, Kurganmashzavod JSC, Paramount Group, Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB

The focus on enhancing situational awareness in the battlefield and rising incidences of asymmetric warfare are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the infantry vehicle market. However, delays in procurement processes restrain the IFVs market growth to a certain extent while enhancing protection, firepower, and mobility without an increase in weight and cost of the IFVs. Nevertheless, the rise in defense expenditure, especially in emerging economies, is anticipated to boost the growth of the IFVs market.

The “Global Infantry Fighting Vehicle Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the infantry fighting vehicle market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of infantry fighting vehicle market with detailed market segmentation by type, configuration, application. The global infantry fighting vehicle market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading infantry fighting vehicle market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the infantry fighting vehicle market.

The global infantry fighting vehicle market is segmented on the basis of type, configuration, application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as wheeled, tracked. On the basis of configuration, the market is segmented as amphibious, non-amphibious. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as on-premise, cloud. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as combat, armored reconnaissance, ambulance, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY INFANTRY FIGHTING VEHICLE (IFV) MARKET LANDSCAPE INFANTRY FIGHTING VEHICLE (IFV) MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS INFANTRY FIGHTING VEHICLE (IFV) MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS INFANTRY FIGHTING VEHICLE (IFV) MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE INFANTRY FIGHTING VEHICLE (IFV) MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – CONFIGURATION INFANTRY FIGHTING VEHICLE (IFV) MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION INFANTRY FIGHTING VEHICLE (IFV) MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE INFANTRY FIGHTING VEHICLE (IFV) MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES APPENDIX

