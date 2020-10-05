Art Supplies Market Inclinations & Development Status Highlighted for the Forecast Period Between 2019 to 2029

Art Supplies Market Global Analysis

A report published by Fact.MR on the Art Supplies market offers an in-depth assessment of the growth trajectory and landscape of the market. Further, with the help of the historic data from the year 20XX to 20XX, projected data for 20XX, and forecasted data till the year 20XX, in terms of volume and revenue, the presented study provides a thorough assessment of the overall dynamics of the market.

The report throws light on micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the prospects of the Art Supplies market. The key trends and their influence on the value chain of the end-users and suppliers are thoroughly analyzed in the latest report.

Essential Findings of the Report:

Current market scenario in various regional markets

New developments and challenges faced by market players in the Art Supplies market

In-depth understanding of the prominent market players

Comparative assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments

Y-o-Y growth of the various segments and sub-segments

Segmentation Assessment of the Art Supplies Market

The Art Supplies market is segmented on the basis of application, region, and end-user among others. The projected growth of each segment and sub-segment is included in the report along with accurate graphs and figures.

Sustaining Brand Loyalty with Ecofriendly & Biodegradable Art Supplies

Based on the diverse demographics of end users, the positioning of the art supplies to cater to specific demands based on aesthetics, cost, variety and efficiency, has benefited manufacturers and enticed them to increase their production. Yet, one of the prominent motivators for consumers to purchase art supplies from a particular company is the brand loyalty. The companies have been seen to cultivate brand loyalty with multiple new programs launched in the art supplies market. Companies have been showcasing their products as bio degradable with minimum wastage. Showcasing of their products as bio degradable has been one of the main factors affecting brand loyalty in the developed regions such as Europe and North America. This is evident in the stance of Société BIC SA, one of the leading players in the art supplies market, which has formed a partnership with Loop to reduce packaging waste in their consumer products. Another prominent development in art supplies market is the reduction of plastic usage as done by Newell Brands. Newell Brands divested Process Solutions and Rexair, to promulgate restructuring plans of the company.

Product Novelty Dominating Competition Space of Art Supplies

Companies have displayed acumen in their main strategy, i.e. a well-positioned product. The art supplies industry has been turning towards development of luxury products at affordable prices. The competition space of the art supplies market has been dominated by multiple product launches. Leading from the forefront in the art supplies market is STAEDTLER Mars GmbH & Co. KG. In January 2019, STAEDTLER launched a combination package of multiple art supplies such as fine pastel chalks, luminous acrylics, and double-ended brush markers. The art supplies package also contains wood-cased colored pencils, woodless colored pencils with water color lead and artist pencils. In January 2019, STAEDTLER restructured and launched FIMO RANGE with multiple new colors. In January 2019, STAEDTLER extended its LUMOGRAPH RANGE. In January 2019, another company, Kokuyo Camlin launched geometry & pencil box for end users. In May 2019, Société BIC SA launched temporary tattoo markers with cosmetic grade inks. As announced by Société BIC SA in December 2018, the company is also collaborating with TOURNAIRE PARIS for development of TWO UNIQUE GOLD BIC® 4 colors pens. The management changes in top tier and mid-tier companies have been high in the past year. Newell Brands, Hallmark Cards, ITC limited, and F.I.L.A. are some of the companies whose higher management has undergone a change in recent times. These changes in management will spell landmark shifts in the strategies of these companies.

An acquisition witnessed in the art supplies market is the acquisition of Pacon Holding Company by F.I.L.A. – Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A. The acquisition was completed in June 2018.The main motivation for the acquisition was the diversification and strengthening of distribution channels. Kokuyo Camlin, F.I.L.A., Société BIC SA, STAEDTLER Mars GmbH & Co. KG and Faber-Castell are some of the key players controlling the majority stake in the art supplies market.

Important Queries Related to the Art Supplies Market Addressed in the Report:

Who are the most established companies in the Art Supplies market landscape? Which regional market is expected to witness the highest market growth? What are the various factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Art Supplies market in region 1 and region 2? What are the various strategies adopted by market players to expand their presence in the Art Supplies market? How can the potential market players penetrate the Art Supplies market in the current scenario?

