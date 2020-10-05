Steel Ship Plate Market Analysis, Growth, Trends, Key Players: Ansteel, Baosteel, Chongqing Steel, Dongkuk, JFE Steel, Nanjing Steel

Shipbuilding steel plate basically refers to hot-rolled steel used for the manufacturing of ship structures produced as per the requirements of any construction society. It is often used as a special steel ordering, sales, a ship including ship plates, scheduling, steel, and so on. Most of the market players supply and export two types of ship steel, such as medium strength shipbuilding plate and high strength shipbuilding plate. Ship steel has developed into two series, including high strength and corrosion-resistant steels for modern shipbuilding, which can further reduce the shipping weight as well as the maintenance cost.

What is the Dynamics of Steel Ship Plate Market?

The steel ship plate market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as wider application in the tanker, bulker, container, and others. A major factor driving the growth of the ship plate market is the availability of raw materials. Steel, utilized as a raw material for ship plate manufacturing, is witnessing steady increasing demand in both developed and developing countries owing to its extensive application in major end-use industries, including shipbuilding, automotive, construction, etc. Escalating shipbuilding activities mainly in the Asia Pacific region after the slump in 2015 – 16 can be considered as the chief growth driver for the ship plate market. In the first quarter of the year 2019, China has secured more than 40% of the global shipbuilding orders, followed by South Korea and Japan. The presence of the large shipbuilding companies, including China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation, Hyundai, and Mitsubishi, along with the abundant deposit of iron ore in the region, is further drive the regional shipbuilding sector over the coming years. However, fluctuation in steel prices may pose hindrances to the global ship plate market. Nevertheless, with the steady growth in the heavy metal industry and marine sector, there are opportunities for the market players to invest in this market.

What is the SCOPE of Steel Ship Plate Market?

The “Global Steel Ship Plate Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the steel ship plate market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, distribution channel, and geography. The global steel ship plate market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading steel ship plate market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global steel ship plate market is segmented on the basis of product, and application. On the basis of product, the steel ship plate market is segmented into carbon steel and stainless steel. The steel ship plate market on the basis of the application is classified into tanker, bulker, container, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Steel Ship Plate Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global steel ship plate market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The steel ship plate market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

