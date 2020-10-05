Strong Competition in Booming Urgent Care Market 2027 | FastMed Urgent Care, MedExpress, AFC/Doctors Express, U.S. HealthWorks

Urgent care refers to a walk-in clinic around the world focused toward the delivery of ambulatory care under a dedicated medical facility outside of traditional emergency department. These centers are usually physician-led facilities and are even owned by physicians. These centers primarily focus on treating injuries and illnesses requiring immediate care and are not serious enough for admissions into emergency departments.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: FastMed Urgent Care, MedExpress, AFC/Doctors Express, LLC, U.S. HealthWorks, Inc., CareSpot Express Healthcare, MinuteClinic, LLC, Patient First, NextCare Urgent Care, Concentra Inc., City MD

Get sample copy of Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00031491

What is the Dynamics of Urgent Care Market?

The urgent care market is likely to witness growth owing to factors such as ease and convenience offered by these centers for small discomforts and accidents, easy walk0in availability and others. However, lack of awareness about these centers leading to unavailability of services in underdeveloped economies is expected to hamper the growth of the global urgent care market.

What is the SCOPE of Urgent Care Market?

The “Urgent Care Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of urgent care market with detailed market segmentation by service type and ownership. The urgent care market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading players in urgent care market and offers key trends and opportunities in the market

What is the Market Segmentation?

The urgent care market is segmented on the basis of service type and ownership. Based on service type, the market is segmented as stitches and minor injuries, vaccination and immunizations, drug and alcohol screening, wound care and burns, bee stings, insect bites and allergic reactions, and electrical shocks. On the basis of ownership, the market is segmented into corporate owned, physician owned, and hospital owned.

What is the Regional Framework of Urgent Care Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the urgent care market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The urgent care market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Get Discount for This Report https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/TIP00031491

Table Of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. URGENT CARE MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. URGENT CARE MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. URGENT CARE MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. URGENT CARE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SERVICE TYPE

8. URGENT CARE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – OWNERSHIP

9. URGENT CARE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10. IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON GLOBAL URGENT CARE MARKET

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12. URGENT CARE MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

Enquire about report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/TIP00021895

About Premium Market Insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune