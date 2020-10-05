Twin Screw Pumps Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2027 | Top Players Albany Engineering Company, Alfa Laval, CIRCOR International, Flowserve Corporation

Screw pumps play a vital role in several aspects of everyday life, from wastewater and sewage treatment to the extraction and processing of raw materials and producing of finished products. Twin screw pump is a self-priming, double ended positive displacement pump along with external bearing and timing gear. The twin-screw pump is developed with two inter-meshing screws which transfer the pumped fluid. The design of twin screw pumps is responsible for offering the axial balancing of the rotating elements and eliminating metal-to-metal contact within the pump and create them ideal for dry running.

What is the Dynamics of Twin Screw Pumps Market?

The major driver considered for the twin screw pumps market is increasing demand for energy, thus leading to a tremendous increase in offshore exploration and production activities that has further led to a high demand for twin screw pumps. Moreover, market players are launching hygienic screw pumps which have seen increased applications across pharmaceutical sector and food and beverages industry for pumping several fluids and food products that are required to be protected from contaminants.

What is the SCOPE of Twin Screw Pumps Market?

The “Global Twin Screw Pumps Market Analysis to 2027”? is a specialized and in-depth study of the twin screw pumps industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of twin screw pumps market with detailed market segmentation by product type, suction type, application, and geography. The global twin screw pumps market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading twin screw pumps market players and offers trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global twin screw pumps market is segmented on the basis of product type, suction type, application. Based on product type, the twin screw pumps market is segmented as sealed twin-screw pump and non-sealed twin-screw pump. On the basis of suction type, the market is segmented as single and double. Furthermore, on the basis of application, the market is segmented as oil and gas industry, chemical industry, shipbuilding industry, power industry, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Twin Screw Pumps Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global twin screw pumps market based on various segments. it also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The twin screw pumps market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of various countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

