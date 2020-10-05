Endpoint Security Market Study Navigating the Future Growth Outlook Avast Software, AVG Technologies, Bitdefender, Cisco Systems

Rising endpoint attacks and breaches and higher costs accrued due to endpoint attacks are some of the major factors driving the growth of the endpoint security market. Moreover, growing demand for securing IT infrastructure in the media and entertainment vertical is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Leading Endpoint Security Market Players:

Avast Software Inc, AVG Technologies, Bitdefender, Cisco Systems Inc, ESET, F Secure Corporation, Fortinet Inc, McAfee Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Palo Alto Networks Inc

The endpoint security market is anticipated to observer a substantial growth over the forecast period, owing to the cumulative deployment of different security solutions with rising security risks across numerous applications involving BFSI, IT & telecom, and retail. Numerous companies in the industry are spending on diverse technologies to advance capabilities, secure internet protocols, test software and analyze vulnerabilities.

The “Global Endpoint Security Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the endpoint security market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of endpoint security market with detailed market segmentation by solution, services, deployment type, vertical. The global endpoint security market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading endpoint security market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the endpoint security market.

The global endpoint security market is segmented on the basis of solution, services, deployment type, vertical. On the basis of solution, the market is segmented as anti-virus antispyware antimalware, firewall, endpoint device control, intrusion prevention, endpoint application control. On the basis of services, the market is segmented as consulting, training and support, managed services. On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented as on-premises, cloud. On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented as government and defense, BFSI, Retail, IT and Telecom, healthcare, energy and utilities, education, others

