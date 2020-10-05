A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Overview,Outlook,Recent Trend By 2026Zenvia, Nexmo (Vonage), Twilio

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report titled Global A2P SMS & cPaaS Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global A2P SMS & cPaaS market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global A2P SMS & cPaaS market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global A2P SMS & cPaaS market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global A2P SMS & cPaaS market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The A2P SMS & cPaaS report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the A2P SMS & cPaaS report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global A2P SMS & cPaaS market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global A2P SMS & cPaaS market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global A2P SMS & cPaaS market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global A2P SMS & cPaaS market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global A2P SMS & cPaaS market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Research Report: TWW (Sinch), Zenvia, Nexmo (Vonage), Twilio, Plivo, Wavy, Pontaltech, Infobip, SAP Mobile Services, Tyntec, TXTImpact, Clickatell, Cheapest Texting

A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Types: CRM, Promotions, Pushed Content, Interactive, Others



A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Applications: , BFSI, Entertainment, Tourism, Retail, Marketing, Healthcare, Media, Others



The A2P SMS & cPaaS Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global A2P SMS & cPaaS market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global A2P SMS & cPaaS market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview of A2P SMS & cPaaS 1.1 A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Overview

1.1.1 A2P SMS & cPaaS Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 1.2 Global A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 1.3 Global A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Size by Region (2015-2026) 1.4 Global A2P SMS & cPaaS Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020) 1.5 Global A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 1.6 Key Regions A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 1.7 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): A2P SMS & cPaaS Industry Impact

1.7.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the A2P SMS & cPaaS Industry

1.7.1.1 A2P SMS & cPaaS Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.7.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.7.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.7.2 Market Trends and A2P SMS & cPaaS Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.7.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.7.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7.3.2 Proposal for A2P SMS & cPaaS Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Overview by Type 2.1 Global A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 2.2 Global A2P SMS & cPaaS Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 2.3 Global A2P SMS & cPaaS Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 2.4 CRM 2.5 Promotions 2.6 Pushed Content 2.7 Interactive 2.8 Others 3 A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Overview by Type 3.1 Global A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 3.2 Global A2P SMS & cPaaS Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 3.3 Global A2P SMS & cPaaS Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 3.4 BFSI 3.5 Entertainment 3.6 Tourism 3.7 Retail 3.8 Marketing 3.9 Healthcare 3.10 Media 3.11 Others 4 Global A2P SMS & cPaaS Competition Analysis by Players 4.1 Global A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020) 4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in A2P SMS & cPaaS as of 2019) 4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into A2P SMS & cPaaS Market 4.4 Global Top Players A2P SMS & cPaaS Headquarters and Area Served 4.5 Key Players A2P SMS & cPaaS Product Solution and Service 4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data 5.1 TWW (Sinch)

5.1.1 TWW (Sinch) Profile

5.1.2 TWW (Sinch) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 TWW (Sinch) Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 TWW (Sinch) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 TWW (Sinch) Recent Developments 5.2 Zenvia

5.2.1 Zenvia Profile

5.2.2 Zenvia Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Zenvia Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Zenvia Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Zenvia Recent Developments 5.3 Nexmo (Vonage)

5.5.1 Nexmo (Vonage) Profile

5.3.2 Nexmo (Vonage) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Nexmo (Vonage) Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Nexmo (Vonage) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Twilio Recent Developments 5.4 Twilio

5.4.1 Twilio Profile

5.4.2 Twilio Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Twilio Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Twilio Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Twilio Recent Developments 5.5 Plivo

5.5.1 Plivo Profile

5.5.2 Plivo Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Plivo Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Plivo Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Plivo Recent Developments 5.6 Wavy

5.6.1 Wavy Profile

5.6.2 Wavy Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Wavy Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Wavy Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Wavy Recent Developments 5.7 Pontaltech

5.7.1 Pontaltech Profile

5.7.2 Pontaltech Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Pontaltech Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Pontaltech Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Pontaltech Recent Developments 5.8 Infobip

5.8.1 Infobip Profile

5.8.2 Infobip Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Infobip Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Infobip Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Infobip Recent Developments 5.9 SAP Mobile Services

5.9.1 SAP Mobile Services Profile

5.9.2 SAP Mobile Services Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 SAP Mobile Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 SAP Mobile Services Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 SAP Mobile Services Recent Developments 5.10 Tyntec

5.10.1 Tyntec Profile

5.10.2 Tyntec Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Tyntec Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Tyntec Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Tyntec Recent Developments 5.11 TXTImpact

5.11.1 TXTImpact Profile

5.11.2 TXTImpact Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 TXTImpact Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 TXTImpact Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 TXTImpact Recent Developments 5.12 Clickatell

5.12.1 Clickatell Profile

5.12.2 Clickatell Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 Clickatell Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Clickatell Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Clickatell Recent Developments 5.13 Cheapest Texting

5.13.1 Cheapest Texting Profile

5.13.2 Cheapest Texting Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 Cheapest Texting Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Cheapest Texting Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Cheapest Texting Recent Developments 6 North America A2P SMS & cPaaS by Players and by Application 6.1 North America A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 6.2 North America A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe A2P SMS & cPaaS by Players and by Application 7.1 Europe A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 7.2 Europe A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China A2P SMS & cPaaS by Players and by Application 8.1 China A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 8.2 China A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific A2P SMS & cPaaS by Players and by Application 9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America A2P SMS & cPaaS by Players and by Application 10.1 Latin America A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 10.2 Latin America A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa A2P SMS & cPaaS by Players and by Application 11.1 Middle East & Africa A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 11.2 Middle East & Africa A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Dynamics 12.1 Industry Trends 12.2 Market Drivers 12.3 Market Challenges 12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source 14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources 14.3 Disclaimer 14.4 Author List

