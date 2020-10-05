IoT Testing Market Report 2020-2027 Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape, Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Growing investment in IoT enabled infrastructure and gaining traction IoT devices across the globe is showing a significant increase in the overall growth rate of the IoT testing market during the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing penetration IoT in smartwatches, consumer devices, smart homes, and smart cities. This requires advanced test systems to measure the performance and security of the devices to deliver high performance, thereby increasing demand for the testing services that anticipating the growth of the IoT testing market.

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are:

– Apica Systems

– Cigniti Technologies

– IBM Corporation

– Infosys Limited

– Keysight Technologies, Inc.

– Novacoast, Inc.

– Parasoft Corporation

– Praetorian Security, Inc.

– test IO

– Trustwave Holdings, Inc. (Singtel)

The necessity of IP testing for IoT devices coupled with the organizations are adopting shift-left testing for IoT devices which propelling the growth of the IoT testing market. However, the lack of availability of a universal technology standard for the testing of IoT devices is the key hindering factor for the growth of the IoT testing market. Further, increasing the use of connected devices and rising penetration of IoT in manufacturing, healthcare, and retail sector is expected to boom the IoT testing market growth.

The “Global IoT Testing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the IoT testing industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview IoT testing market with detailed market segmentation type, service, application, and geography. The global IoT testing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading IoT testing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the IoT testing market.

The global IoT testing market is segmented on the basis type, service, application. On the basis of type the market is segmented as functional testing, performance testing, network testing, security testing, compatibility testing, usability testing. On the basis of service the market is segmented as professional, managed. On the basis of application the market is segmented as smart building and home automation, smart utilities, vehicle telematics, smart manufacturing, smart healthcare, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global IoT testing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The IoT testing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting IoT testing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the IoT testing market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the IoT testing market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from IoT testing market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for IoT testing in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the IoT testing market.

The report also includes the profiles of key IoT testing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. PUBLISHERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 IoT Testing Market – By Type

1.3.2 IoT Testing Market – By Service

1.3.3 IoT Testing Market – By Application

1.3.4 IoT Testing Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. IOT TESTING MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

4.4. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. IOT TESTING MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Continue…

