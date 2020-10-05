Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market to Reach $ 4 billion by 2030, Market Industry Reports

Orthopedic braces & supports are the products and devices used for clinical management of different parts of the body wounds. These devices help support the existing medical conditions for body parts, such as elbow, wrist, knee, back, and ankles. They are engineered with superior quality fabrics and materials for uncompromised functionality. Further, these devices are sub-divided into specific types of supports and braces, such as fabric sleeves, post-operative braces, hinged supports, knee immobilizers, ligament braces, and more.

Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2030.

Orthopedic braces and supports have been witnessing customizations and increasing demand due to increasing prevalence of injuries and illness of patients. However, this demand is now hampered due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The ongoing pandemic has disturbed logistics, demand and supply, and production of essential medical devices. Similarly, orthopedic braces and supports are witnessing reduced rate of production, impacting delay in delivery of braces and supports to the patients worldwide. Nevertheless, manufacturers of these specialized devices are thinking upon more effective strategies and contribute the market considerably.

Competitive Spectrum of the Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market Encompasses Companies such as: 3M, ALCARE Co.Ltd., Bauerfeind, Breg, Inc., Bird & Cronin Inc., BSN medical., DeRoyal Industries, Inc., DJO Global, Inc., medi GmbH & Co. KG, Össur Corporate, and others.

COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2020, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat corona virus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the corona virus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market Segmentation:

By Product :

Elbow Braces & Supports, Hand & Wrist Braces & Supports, Knee Braces & Supports, Hip Braces & Supports, Ankle & Foot Braces & Supports, Lower Spine Braces & Supports and Neck & Cervical Braces & Supports

By Type:

Hard Braces and Supports and Soft & Elastic Braces and Supports

By Application:

Compression Therapy, Post-Operative Rehabilitation, Ligament Injury, and Osteoarthritis

By Distribution Channel:

E-Commerce Platforms, Pharmacies & Retailers, Hospitals, and Orthopedic Clinics

Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

