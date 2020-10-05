Profitable Strategic Report on Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring Market 2020 Major Key Companies Profiled Like Armstrong Flooring, Dixie Home, Forbo Flooring Systems, Gerflor Group

The luxury vinyl tiles flooring or LVT flooring provides durable three-dimensional printing technology to add depth and realism with a high performance wear layer to vinyl tiles. It offers the option of a less permanent flooring compared to wooden or ceramic tiles. Vinyl tiles are resistant to dents, heat, and moisture damage. Increasing per capita income and growing inclination towards luxury living is propelling the growth of the luxury vinyl tiles flooring market in the forecast period.

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are:

– Armstrong Flooring

– Dixie Home

– Forbo Flooring Systems

– Gerflor Group

– Interface, Inc.

– LG Hausys, Ltd.

– Mannington Mills, Inc.

– Mohawk Industries

– Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

– Tarkett S.A.

The luxury vinyl tiles flooring market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rapidly growing population coupled with increasing urbanization. Also, consumers are seen to develop an inclination towards interior decoration. This factor is further likely to promote market growth in the future. However, increasing environmental concerns may negatively influence the growth of the luxury vinyl tiles flooring market during the forecast period. On the other hand, renovation and remodeling activities are expected to offer symbolic growth prospects for key players operating in the luxury vinyl tiles flooring market.

The “Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the manufacturing and construction industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of luxury vinyl tiles flooring market with detailed market segmentation by product type, end user, and geography. The global luxury vinyl tiles flooring market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading luxury vinyl tiles flooring market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global luxury vinyl tiles flooring market is segmented on the basis of product type and end user. Based on product type, the market is segmented as rigid and flexible. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as residential and non-residential.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global luxury vinyl tiles flooring market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The luxury vinyl tiles flooring market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting luxury vinyl tiles flooring market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the luxury vinyl tiles flooring market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the luxury vinyl tiles flooring market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from luxury vinyl tiles flooring market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for luxury vinyl tiles flooring in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the luxury vinyl tiles flooring market.

The report also includes the profiles of key luxury vinyl tiles flooring companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

