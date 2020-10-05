Telco Digital Advertising Market Emerging Growth Scenario, Development and Dynamics Forces by 2027

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Telco Digital Advertising Market” The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

Digital is the rapidly growing segment in the advertising market, and a formidable revenue engine for numerous digital technology players. Telecom companies are significantly focusing on adopting advertising business model and developing offerings to rise their participation and revenue share in digital advertising market. The digital advertising providers the potential to expand their revenue base and shift toward high growth digital business models. Thus, participation in the digital advertising ecosystem facilitates the telcos to expand beyond their core business services and geographical foothold, thereby boosting operational scale.

The major factors that are boosting the growth of the telco digital advertising market are the increase in spending on digital advertising, diversification of revenue sources by the telecom industry players. In addition, the tremendous shift toward smartphones by the people is further propelling the growth of the telco digital advertising market.

The List of Companies

1.AT and T

2.OOREDOO GROUP (Indosat)

3.SFR

4.Singtel

5.Telef?nica, S.A.

6.Verizon

The global telco digital advertising market is segmented on the basis of advertising format and platform. Based on advertising format, the market is segmented as social media, search engine, video, email, and others. Further, on basis of platform the telco digital advertising market is segmented as mobile, desktop, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global telco digital advertising market based on various segments. it also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The telco digital advertising market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting telco digital advertising market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for the telco digital advertising market for each region.

