Analysis of COVID-19 Crisis-driven Growth Opportunities in IT Services Global Industry Guide 2015-2024

Global IT Services industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry size (value 2015-19, and forecast to 2024). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry.
Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global IT services industry. Includes industry size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of industry growth trends and leading companies.
Key Highlights
– The IT services industry is valued as the combination of the business process outsourcing (BPO) services market, the application services market and the infrastructure services market. Values include revenues generated from (a) signed deals that remain under contract and (b) new contracts signed within that particular calendar year.
– The BPO services market is defined as the reveues from services related to the following segments: customer relationship management (CRM), finance and accounting, human resources, knowledge process outsourcing, and procurement and supply-chain.
– The application services market is defined as the revenues from services related to the following segments: application development, application management and application performance monitoring.
– The infrastructure services market is defined as the revenues from services related to the following segments: cloud computing, data center & hosting services, IT management, security and storage.
– All currency conversions are at constant 2019 annual average exchange rates.
– The global IT services industry had total revenues of $1,275.7bn in 2019, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5% between 2015 and 2019.
– The infrastructure services segment was the industry’s most lucrative in 2019, with total revenues of $762.1bn, equivalent to 59.7% of the industry’s overall value.
– The IT services industry is highly correlated with the gross domestic product (GDP) of a country.
Scope
Table of Contents
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1. Market value
1.2. Market value forecast
1.3. Category segmentation
1.4. Geography segmentation
1.5. Competitive Landscape
2 Introduction
2.1. What is this report about?
2.2. Who is the target reader?
2.3. How to use this report
2.4. Definitions
3 Global IT Services
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
3.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
4 IT Services in Asia-Pacific
4.1. Market Overview
4.2. Market Data
4.3. Market Segmentation
4.4. Market outlook
4.5. Five forces analysis
5 IT Services in Europe
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Market Data
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.4. Market outlook
5.5. Five forces analysis
5.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
6 IT Services in France
6.1. Market Overview
6.2. Market Data
6.3. Market Segmentation
6.4. Market outlook
6.5. Five forces analysis
6.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
7 IT Services in Germany
7.1. Market Overview
7.2. Market Data
7.3. Market Segmentation
7.4. Market outlook
7.5. Five forces analysis
7.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
8 IT Services in Italy
8.1. Market Overview
8.2. Market Data
8.3. Market Segmentation
8.4. Market outlook
8.5. Five forces analysis
8.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
9 IT Services in Japan
9.1. Market Overview
9.2. Market Data
9.3. Market Segmentation
9.4. Market outlook
9.5. Five forces analysis
9.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
10 IT Services in Australia
10.1. Market Overview
10.2. Market Data
10.3. Market Segmentation
10.4. Market outlook
10.5. Five forces analysis
10.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
11 IT Services in Canada
11.1. Market Overview
11.2. Market Data
11.3. Market Segmentation
11.4. Market outlook
11.5. Five forces analysis
11.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
12 IT Services in China
12.1. Market Overview
12.2. Market Data
12.3. Market Segmentation
12.4. Market outlook
12.5. Five forces analysis
12.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
13 IT Services in The Netherlands
13.1. Market Overview
13.2. Market Data
13.3. Market Segmentation
13.4. Market outlook
13.5. Five forces analysis
13.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
14 IT Services in Spain
14.1. Market Overview
14.2. Market Data
14.3. Market Segmentation
14.4. Market outlook
14.5. Five forces analysis
14.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
15 IT Services in The United Kingdom
15.1. Market Overview
15.2. Market Data
15.3. Market Segmentation
15.4. Market outlook
15.5. Five forces analysis
15.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
16 IT Services in The United States
16.1. Market Overview
16.2. Market Data
16.3. Market Segmentation
16.4. Market outlook
16.5. Five forces analysis
16.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
17 Company Profiles
17.1. International Business Machines Corporation
17.2. Accenture plc
17.3. Fujitsu Limited
17.4. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
17.5. NTT Data Corporation
17.6. Tata Consultancy Services Limited
17.7. Capgemini SE
17.8. Atos SE
17.9. T-Systems International GmbH
17.10. NEC Corporation
17.11. Digital China Holdings Limited
17.12. BT Group plc
17.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp
18 Appendix
18.1. Methodology
18.2. About MarketLine
