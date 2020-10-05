Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Outbreak on Telecommunication Services Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide 2015-2024

The G8 Telecommunication Services industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2015-19, and forecast to 2024). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
– The G8 countries contributed $614.7 billion in 2019 to the global telecommunication services industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.6% between 2015 and 2019.The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $679.8 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 2% over the 2019-24 period.
– Among the G8 nations, the US is the leading country in the telecommunication services industry, with market revenues of $310.1 billion in 2019.This was followed by Japan and Germany, with a value of $118.5 and $39.1 billion, respectively.
– The US is expected to lead the telecommunication services industry in the G8 nations with a value of $337.9 billion in 2016, followed by Japan and Germany with expected values of $133.4 and $45.4 billion, respectively.
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
1.1. What is this report about?
1.2. Who is the target reader?
1.3. How to use this report
1.4. Definitions
2 Group of Eight (G8) Telecommunication Services
2.1. Industry Outlook
3 Telecommunication Services in Canada
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
3.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
4 Telecommunication Services in France
4.1. Market Overview
4.2. Market Data
4.3. Market Segmentation
4.4. Market outlook
4.5. Five forces analysis
4.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
5 Telecommunication Services in Germany
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Market Data
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.4. Market outlook
5.5. Five forces analysis
5.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
6 Telecommunication Services in Italy
6.1. Market Overview
6.2. Market Data
6.3. Market Segmentation
6.4. Market outlook
6.5. Five forces analysis
6.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
7 Telecommunication Services in Japan
7.1. Market Overview
7.2. Market Data
7.3. Market Segmentation
7.4. Market outlook
7.5. Five forces analysis
7.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
8 Telecommunication Services in Russia
8.1. Market Overview
8.2. Market Data
8.3. Market Segmentation
8.4. Market outlook
8.5. Five forces analysis
8.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
9 Telecommunication Services in The United Kingdom
9.1. Market Overview
9.2. Market Data
9.3. Market Segmentation
9.4. Market outlook
9.5. Five forces analysis
9.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
10 Telecommunication Services in The United States
10.1. Market Overview
10.2. Market Data
10.3. Market Segmentation
10.4. Market outlook
10.5. Five forces analysis
10.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
11 Company Profiles
11.1. BCE Inc.
11.2. Rogers Communications, Inc.
11.3. Shaw Communications Inc
11.4. Videotron Ltd
11.5. Telus Quebec
11.6. Bouygues Telecom SA
11.7. SFR SA
11.8. Prixtel
11.9. Orange SA
11.10. Deutsche Telekom AG
11.11. freenet AG
11.12. Telefonica Germany GmbH & Co OHG
11.13. Vodafone GmbH
11.14. United Internet AG
11.15. Iliad S.A.
11.16. Poste Italiane Group
11.17. Telecom Italia S.p.A.
11.18. Internet Initiative Japan Inc
11.19. KDDI Corporation
11.20. NTT DOCOMO Inc
11.21. Sakura Information Systems Co Ltd
11.22. SoftBank Group Corp
11.23. Beeline Russia
11.24. Mobile Telesystems
11.25. Public Joint-Stock Company MegaFon
11.26. Tele2 AB
11.27. BT Group plc
11.28. Hutchison 3G UK Limited
11.29. Tesco Mobile Limited
11.30. Telefonica UK Limited
11.31. Lebara Mobile Ltd
11.32. Vodafone Group Plc
11.33. AT&T Inc
11.34. Charter Communications, Inc.
11.35. Sprint Corporation
11.36. T-Mobile US, Inc.
11.37. Verizon Communications Inc.
11.38. Virgin Mobile USA, L.P.
12 Appendix
12.1. Methodology
12.2. About MarketLine
