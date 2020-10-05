Analysis of Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Software Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide 2015-2024

The G8 Software industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2015-19, and forecast to 2024). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the G8 software market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.

Key Highlights

– The G8 countries contributed $348.4 billion in 2019 to the global software industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% between 2015 and 2019. The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $561.6 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 10% over the 2019-24 period.

– Among the G8 nations, the US is the leading country in the software industry, with market revenues of $200.4 billion in 2019. This was followed by Japan and Germany, with a value of $43.2 and $27.9 billion, respectively.

– The US is expected to lead the software industry in the G8 nations with a value of $306.6 billion in 2016, followed by Japan and Germany with expected values of $71.6 and $49.5 billion, respectively.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1. What is this report about?

1.2. Who is the target reader?

1.3. How to use this report

1.4. Definitions

2 Software in Canada

2.1. Market Overview

2.2. Market Data

2.3. Market Segmentation

2.4. Market outlook

2.5. Five forces analysis

2.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

3 Software in France

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis

3.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

4 Software in Germany

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Market Data

4.3. Market Segmentation

4.4. Market outlook

4.5. Five forces analysis

4.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

5 Software in Italy

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis

5.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

6 Software in Japan

6.1. Market Overview

6.2. Market Data

6.3. Market Segmentation

6.4. Market outlook

6.5. Five forces analysis

6.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

7 Software in Russia

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Market Data

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.4. Market outlook

7.5. Five forces analysis

7.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

8 Software in The United Kingdom

8.1. Market Overview

8.2. Market Data

8.3. Market Segmentation

8.4. Market outlook

8.5. Five forces analysis

8.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

9 Software in The United States

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. Market Data

9.3. Market Segmentation

9.4. Market outlook

9.5. Five forces analysis

9.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

10 Company Profiles

10.1. Microsoft Corporation

10.2. International Business Machines Corporation

10.3. Alphabet Inc

10.4. Open Text Corporation

10.5. Dassault Systemes SA

10.6. SAP SE

10.7. MicroStrategy Inc

10.8. Oracle Corporation

10.9. NTT DATA Newson Corp

10.10. Otsuka Corp

10.11. SCSK Corp.

10.12. AO Kaspersky Lab

10.13. The Sage Group plc

11 Appendix

11.1. Methodology

11.2. About MarketLine

