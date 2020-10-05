Thermochromic Pigments Market Trends and Growth Factors Details for Business Development – Chromatic Technologies, E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company, Hali Pigment, Hammer Packaging

Sameer Joshi

Thermochromic pigments are unique pigments that change color when they detect temperature change. It can be either high temperature or low temperature. The pigments are very sensitive to temperature change. Also, thermochromic pigments are used for various applications such as textile printing, plastics, mugs, etc. In textile printing, thermochromic pigments are used with normal textile pigments for printing textiles. When the print changes temperature, it changes color. It is used in plastic bottles and mugs to detect the temperature of the liquid present in the bottle or mug.

What is the Dynamics of Thermochromic Pigments Market?

The thermochromic pigments market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as printing inks segment. Moreover, the increasing demand for smart packaging and rising demand from the smart textiles industry provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the thermochromic pigments market. However, addition of stabilizers to reduce sensitivity to UV radiation is projected to hamper the overall growth of the thermochromic pigments market.

What is the SCOPE of Thermochromic Pigments Market?

The “Global Thermochromic Pigments Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the thermochromic pigments market with detailed market segmentation product type, application type, and geography. The global thermochromic pigments market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading thermochromic pigments market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global thermochromic pigments market is segmented on the basis of product type and application type. On the basis of product type, the global thermochromic pigments market is divided into reversible and irreversible pigments. On the basis of application, the global thermochromic pigments market is divided into paints & coatings, ink printing, and plastic products.

What is the Regional Framework of Workplace Stress Management Market?

`The report analyzes factors affecting the thermochromic pigments market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the marketduring the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the thermochromic pigments market in these regions.

