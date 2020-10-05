Latest News 2020: Context Advertising Market by Coronavirus-COVID19 Impact Analysis With Top Manufacturers Analysis | Top Players: Act-on Software, Adobe Systems, Amazon.com, Amobee (Subsidiary of Singapore Telecommunications), AOL, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled Context Advertising Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Context Advertising market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Context Advertising industry. Growth of the overall Context Advertising market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Context Advertising Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Context Advertising industry.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Context Advertising market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Context Advertising market segmented on the basis of Product Type:

Activity-based Advertising

Location-based Advertising

Others Context Advertising market segmented on the basis of Application:

Consumer Goods

Retail

and Restaurants

Telecom and IT

Banking

Financial Services

and Insurance (BFSI)

Media and Entertainment

Travel

Transportation

and Automobile

Healthcare

Academia and Government

Others The major players profiled in this report include:

Act-on Software

Adobe Systems

Amazon.com

Amobee (Subsidiary of Singapore Telecommunications)

AOL

Facebook

Flurry (Yahoo’s Developer Network)

Flytxt

Google

IAC

Infolinks

Inmobi

Marketo

Media.net (Acquired by Beijing Miteno Communication Technology)

Microsoft

Millennial Media

Sap

Simplycast

Twitter