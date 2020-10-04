Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Animal Parasiticides market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Animal Parasiticides Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Animal Parasiticides market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Animal Parasiticides Market by Product Type (Endoparasiticides, Ectoparasiticides, and Endectocides), by Animal Type (Cats, Dogs, Pigs, Cattle, Goats, Sheep, and Others), and by End-User (R&D Facilities, Farms, and Veterinary Clinics)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020"2029

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the animal parasiticides market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints of the animal parasiticides market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the animal parasiticides market on a global and regional level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the animal parasiticides market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the animal parasiticides market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the animal parasiticides market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the animal parasiticides market by segmenting the market based on product type, animal type, end-user, and region. By product type, the animal parasiticides market is segmented into endoparasiticides, ectoparasiticides, and endectocides. The endoparasiticides are sub-segmented into injectables, oral solids, feed additives, oral liquids, and others. The ectoparasiticides are sub-segmented into sprays, spot-on and pour-on, dips, collars, oral tablets, ear tags, and others. The animal type segment is divided into cats, dogs, pigs, cattle, goats, sheep, and others. The end-user segment is fragmented into R&D facilities, farms, and veterinary clinics.

The regional segment includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa with its further divided into major countries including the U.S., Germany, France, UK, China, Japan, India, and Brazil.

Some players of the global animal parasiticides market are Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi, Virbac, Zoetis, Inc., Ceva Sante Animale, Vetoquinol S.A., Merck and Co., Inc., Perrigo Company, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Bayer AG, among others.

This report segments the global animal parasiticides market as follows:

Global Animal Parasiticides Market: By Product Type

Endoparasiticides

Injectables

Oral Solids

Feed Additives

Oral Liquids

Others

Ectoparasiticides

Sprays

Spot-On and Pour-On

Dips

Collars

Oral Tablets

Ear Tags

Others

Endectocides

Global Animal Parasiticides Market: By Animal Type

Cats

Dogs

Pigs

Cattle

Goats

Sheep

Others

Global Animal Parasiticides Market: By End-User

R&D Facilities

Farms

Veterinary Clinics

Global Animal Parasiticides Market: By Region

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Animal Parasiticides Market by Product Type (Endoparasiticides, Ectoparasiticides, and Endectocides), by Animal Type (Cats, Dogs, Pigs, Cattle, Goats, Sheep, and Others), and by End-User (R&D Facilities, Farms, and Veterinary Clinics)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020"2029

