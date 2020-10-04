Intracranial Stents Market by Product Type (Balloon Expanding Stents, Self-Expanding Stents, and Stent-Assisted Coil Embolization), by Disease Indication (Brain Aneurysm and Intracranial Stenosis), and by End-User (Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Hospitals, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020“2029

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Intracranial Stents market.

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the intracranial stents market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2017 and 2018 and a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the intracranial stents market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the intracranial stents market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the intracranial stents market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new disease indication launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, disease indication, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis. Moreover, the study covers price trend analysis and product portfolio of various companies according to the region.

The study provides a decisive view of the intracranial stents market is segmented into product type, disease indication, end-user, and by region. By product type, the global intracranial stents market is segmented into balloon expanding stents, self-expanding stents, and stent-assisted coil embolization. By disease indication, the market is segmented into brain aneurysm and intracranial stenosis. By end-user, the market is segmented into ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals, and others. By region, the market is segmented into Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some key players of the global intracranial stents market are Acandis, Penumbra, Inc., MicroPort Scientific, Medtronic, Phenox, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, DePuy Synthes, Cook Medical, and Terumo Corporation, among others.

This report segments the global intracranial stents market as follows:

Global Intracranial Stents Market: Product Type Analysis

Balloon Expanding Stents

Self-Expanding Stents

Stent-Assisted Coil Embolization

Global Intracranial Stents Market: Disease Indication Analysis

Brain Aneurysm

Intracranial Stenosis

Global Intracranial Stents Market: End-User Analysis

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Hospitals

Others

Global Intracranial Stents Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

