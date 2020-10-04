Portable Critical Care Equipment’s Market 2020-2026 Says Healthy Pick Up in CAGR | Major Giants – Cisbio, DiaSorin S.p.A., Izotop, Euro Diagnostica AB, PerkinElmer, Inc., IBL International

A transparent research method has been accomplished with the right tools and techniques to make this Portable Critical Care Equipment’s Market research report world-class. Two of the most widely used techniques namely SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been used while generating this report. Competitive analysis conducted in this report puts light on the moves of the key players in the Healthcare industry such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships & recent acquisitions. Portable Critical Care Equipment’s Market research report adoption plays an essential role for the business growth as it supports with the better decision making, enhancing revenue generation, prioritizing market goals and results in profitable business.

Global Portable Critical Care Equipment’s Market is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to increasing levels of expenditure being incurred by various private and governmental sources in advancements of healthcare provisions.

Key Players in Portable Critical Care Equipment’s Market are GENERAL ELECTRIC; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Medtronic; Ventec Life Systems; Integra LifeSciences; B. Braun Melsungen AG; VYAIRE; Nox Medical; OMRON Corporation; BPL Medical Technologies; MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Abbott; Briggs Healthcare; NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION; Skanray Technologies Pvt. Ltd,; Smiths Medical, Inc.; CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.; Animas LLC; Carestream Health; MinXray Inc.,; Guangdong Biolight are few of the major competitors currently present in the portable critical care equipment’s market.

Market Definition: Global Portable Critical Care Equipment’s Market

Portable critical care equipment’s can be defined as those medical devices and equipment’s that are handy, mobile and provide various monitoring and diagnostic purposes to the patients and healthcare providers. Due to the growing preference of patients adopting to be home-treated and home cared the demand for portable medical devices has grown significantly, which is expected to drive the market growth

Portable Critical Care Equipment’s Market Drivers:

Increasing levels of geriatric population which has resulted in a rise of the population suffering from chronic diseases; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Growing prevalence of patients to be home-cared instead of attending hospitals and medical facilities; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Portable Critical Care Equipment’s Market Restraint:

High levels of cost associated with the devices resulting in adoption of refurbished devices is one of the major factors restraining the market growth

Segmentation: Global Portable Critical Care Equipment’s Market

Portable Critical Care Equipment’s Market : By Type

Diagnostic Imaging

Monitoring Devices

Portable Critical Care Equipment’s Market : By Patient

Adult

Geriatric

Pediatric

Neonates

Portable Critical Care Equipment’s Market : By Application

Neurology

Cardiology

Respiratory

Other Surgeries

Portable Critical Care Equipment’s Market : By Distribution Channel

Direct Tenders

Distributors & Retails

Portable Critical Care Equipment’s Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Portable Critical Care Equipment’s Market:

In June 2017, Koninklijke Philips N.V. announced the launch of an innovative exhibition of patient monitoring and critical care equipments through the help of “IntelliSafari” which was launched in Ahmedabad, India. This van will introduce the healthcare facilities in Tier 2 & Tier 3 cities with the latest technologies available in the market.

In April 2017, Ventec Life Systems announced that they had received 510(k) clearance from US FDA for “VOCSN”, their portable life supporting device that provides therapies such as Ventilation, Oxygen, Cough, Suction and Nebulization. This clearance will help in providing this innovative product to various patients in need.

Competitive Analysis: Global Portable Critical Care Equipment’s Market

Global portable critical care equipment’s market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of portable critical care equipment’s market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Portable Critical Care Equipment’s Market : Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

