Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), by Technology (Machine Learning, Context-Aware Computing, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, Speech Recognition, and Querying Method), by Application (Health Monitoring, Digital Consultation, Virtual Nurses, Precision Medicine, Drug Creation, Healthcare System Analysis, and Others), and by End-User (Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Pharmaceutical Organizations, Hospitals, and Others)-Global industry Perspective, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020“2029

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2016, 2017, and 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare market on a global level.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of global artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare market along with market trends, drivers, and restraints. This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of the key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The global artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare market is segmented on the basis of offering, technology, application, end-user, and region. The offering segment is classified into hardware, software, and services. The technology segment includes machine learning, context-aware computing, natural language processing, computer vision, speech recognition, and querying method. The applications of the global artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare market are health monitoring, digital consultation, virtual nurses, precision medicine, drug creation, healthcare system analysis, medication management, and others. The end-users of the artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare market are clinics, diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical organizations, hospitals, and others. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segment includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some leading players of the global artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare market are Google, GE Healthcare, Intel, Medtronic, Siemens Healthineers, General Vision, AWS, Nvidia Corporation, IBM Corporation, AiCure, iCarbonX, Cyrcadia Health Inc., Atomwise, Inc., Pathway Genomics Corporation, Zebra Medical Vision Ltd., Sophia Genetics, Apixio, Inc., General Vision, Inc., and Microsoft.

This report segments artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare market as follows:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market: Offering Analysis

Hardware

Software

Services

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market: Technology Analysis

Machine Learning

Context-Aware Computing

Natural Language Processing

Computer Vision

Speech Recognition

Querying Method

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market: Application Analysis

Health Monitoring

Digital Consultation

Virtual Nurses

Precision Medicine

Drug Creation

Healthcare System Analysis

Medication Management

Others

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market: End-User Analysis

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Pharmaceutical Organizations

Hospitals

Others

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

