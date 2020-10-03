Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Food Service Equipment market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Food Service Equipment Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Food Service Equipment market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Food Service Equipment Market by Product (Kitchen Purposes, Refrigeration, Storage, Ware Washing, Food Holding and Serving, and Others) and by End-User (Full-Service Restaurants & Hotels, Quick-Service Restaurants & Pubs, Caterings, and Supermarkets & Chain Stores): Europe Industry Perspective, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020–2029

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the food service equipment market in Europe. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2024 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the food service equipment market along with their market impact over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the food service equipment in Europe.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the food service equipment in Europe, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and country of major market participants involved in Europe. Moreover, the study covers price trend analysis and the product portfolio of various companies according to the country.

The study provides a decisive view of the food service equipment by segmenting the market based on product, end-user, and country. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2024. On the basis of product, the food service equipment market is segmented into refrigeration, kitchen purposes, storage, food holding and serving, ware washing, and others. Based on end-user, the food service equipment market is segmented into quick-service restaurants and pubs, full-service restaurants and hotels, supermarkets and chain stores, and caterings. The country-wise segment includes for France, UK, Germany, Poland, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Some major players operating in the food service equipment market are Electrolux, Libbey Inc., Tupperware Brands Corporation, Duke Manufacturing Co. Inc., Cambro Manufacturing Company, Inc., Hoshizaki Electric Co., Ltd., Dover Corporation, Rational AG, Manitowoc Foodservice Inc., Middleby Corporation, Ali Group, Coreco, Liebherr, Infrico, Bizerba, Micro Matic, Sirman, and Hobart Corporation, among others.

This report segments the food service equipment market into:

Europe Food Service Equipment Market: Product Analysis

Kitchen Purposes

Refrigeration

Storage

Ware Washing

Food Holding and Serving

Others

Europe Food Service Equipment Market: End-User Analysis

Full-Service Restaurants and Hotels

Quick-Service Restaurants and Pubs

Caterings

Supermarkets and Chain Stores

Europe Food Service Equipment Market: Country-Wise Segment Analysis

