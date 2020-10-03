LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market by Application (Document Management System, E-Discovery, Practice and Case Management, E-Billing, Contract Management, IP-Management, Legal Research, Legal Analytics, Cyber Security, Predictive Technology, and Compliance) and by End-User (Lawyers and Clients)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020“2029

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the legaltech artificial intelligence market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2017 and 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the legaltech artificial intelligence market along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the legaltech artificial intelligence market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the legaltech artificial intelligence market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis. Moreover, the study covers price trend analysis and product portfolio of various companies according to the region.

The study provides a decisive view of the legaltech artificial intelligence market based on application, end-user, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2026. The regional segmentation includes the historic and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. This segmentation also includes major countries, such as UK, Germany, France, the U.S., and China, among others.

Some major players operating in the global legaltech artificial intelligence market are Blue J Legal, Casetext Inc., Catalyst Repository Systems, eBREVIA, Everlaw, FiscalNote, Judicata, Justia, Knomos Knowledge Management Inc., Lawgeex, Legal Robot, Inc., LEVERTON, LexMachina, Loom Analytics, Luminance Technologies Ltd., Ravel Law, ROSS, and vLex.com, among others.

Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market: Application Analysis

Document Management System

E-Discovery

Practice and Case Management

E-Billing

Contract Management

IP-Management

Legal Research

Legal Analytics

Cyber Security

Predictive Technology

Compliance

Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market: End-User Analysis

Lawyers

Clients

Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

