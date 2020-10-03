Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Camera market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Automotive Camera Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Automotive Camera market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Automotive Camera Market by Vehicle Type (Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, and Passenger Vehicles), by Technology (Thermal Camera, Digital Camera, and Infrared Camera), by View Type (Single View System and Multi-Camera System), and by Application (Lane Departure Warning System, Driver Monitoring System, Park Assist System, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control System, Autonomous Emergency Braking System, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020-2029

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the automotive camera market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints of the automotive camera market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the automotive camera market on a global level.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global automotive camera market along with market trends, drivers, and restraints. This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of the key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces Model for the market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The global automotive camera market is majorly segmented on the basis of vehicle type, technology, view type, application, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segment includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Each region has been further segmented into countries such as the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, and GCC Countries.

Some key players of the global automotive camera market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Clarion, Magna International Inc., Autoliv, Continental AG, Ficosa, Automation Engineering Inc., Intel, OmniVision Technologies, and Aptiv PLC, among others.

This report segments the global automotive camera market into:

Automotive Camera Market: Vehicle Type Analysis

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles

Automotive Camera Market: Technology Analysis

Thermal Camera

Digital Camera

Infrared Camera

Automotive Camera Market: View Type Analysis

Single View System

Multi-Camera System

Automotive Camera Market: Application Analysis

Lane Departure Warning System

Driver Monitoring System

Park Assist System

Blind Spot Detection

Adaptive Cruise Control System

Autonomous Emergency Braking System

Others

Automotive Camera Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

